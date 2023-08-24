Eugene gaming and comic convention for girls returns

A gaming, art and comic convention for young girls is returning to Eugene this Sunday.

Parent-Daughter GirlCon is for 10-to-18-year-olds and a guardian of their choice. It will feature Dungeons & Dragons, a cosplay fashion show, and an artist alley. Mar Talavera, who founded the Portland-based Mar de Luna Arts, is the event's keynote speaker.

Teri Conklin is with Ophelia’s Place, the non-profit behind the event. She said comic conventions can be hard for young girls, but the organization is trying to change that.

“We want to make sure that they have a space to celebrate some of those fandoms, and celebrate some of those anime shows, for example" she said, "and feel like they’re in a safe space where they’re not looked at in an off-putting way.”

This will be the event’s first time in-person since the pandemic, and Conklin said over 150 people have already registered. Conklin hopes girls and their parents will bond over their shared geeky interests.

The free event starts Sunday at noon at the downtown Farmer’s Market Pavilion.