Lane County Farmers Market holds cooking competition using local ingredients

The Lane County Farmers Market in Eugene held its fourth annual cooking competition Tuesday afternoon.

Ten entrants were given $50 each to buy ingredients from the market, and they had 35 minutes to transform them into prize-winning dishes.

Battling the clock and power issues with the burners, the competitors churned out vegetable medleys, street tacos, and berry spring rolls. They were allowed one secret ingredient from their personal pantries.

Chefs from the local restaurants Akira, Osteria DOP, and Yardy Rum Bar judged the event, peppering in advice.

“Just make sure you’re seasoning your food,” quipped Yardy’s owner and James Beard Award semifinalist Isaiah Martinez.

The winning dish, from John Lares, was fresh corn grits and oyster mushrooms seared in the style of scallops. It was topped with a tomatillo, garlic scrape, and radish salsa.

Lares works as a private chef, and he owns a local catering business and food truck, Breaking Bread. But he said he’d never competed in something like this before.

“I had a loose idea of three or four dishes, but going into it, you don't know exactly what's going to be available that day at the market,” said Lares. “So you gotta be ready to pivot. Thankfully, it worked.”

The event was funded through a grant from the Upper Willamette Soil and Water Conservation District.

Orion Lawrenz, the program and marketing manager for the Farmers Market, said it was part of this year’s celebration of National Farmers Market Week.

“It's really empowering for the spectators– who are often regular farmers market shoppers–who may not know how to use all of the farmers market ingredients on their own,” Lawrenz said. “Being able to gain inspiration from other local chefs who are using them in unique and creative ways is really valuable for people.”

The Lane County Farmers Market is held on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Farmers Market Pavillion in downtown Eugene, and outside Springfield City Hall on Sundays.

