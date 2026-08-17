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A little free library, but for trinkets and treasures

KLCC | By Hannah Bush
Published August 17, 2026 at 3:12 PM PDT
The trinket trading box at Sparrow Nest Coffee, Aug. 12, 2026.
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The trinket trading box at Sparrow Nest Coffee, Aug. 12, 2026.
Hannah Bush / KLCC
The treasures found inside the box located at W 19th Avenue & Lambert Street in Eugene, pictured on Aug. 14, 2026.
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The treasures found inside the box located at W 19th Avenue & Lambert Street in Eugene, pictured on Aug. 14, 2026.
Hannah Bush / KLCC
The trinket trading box and exchange library at 3417 Onyx Place in Eugene, pictured on Aug. 14, 2026.
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The trinket trading box and exchange library at 3417 Onyx Place in Eugene, pictured on Aug. 14, 2026.
Hannah Bush / KLCC
A box located at Cardboard Battleground in Eugene, pictured on Aug. 14, 2026.
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A box located at Cardboard Battleground in Eugene, pictured on Aug. 14, 2026.
Hannah Bush / KLCC

In 2022, artist Rachel Harms Mahlandt made a map she called “Sidewalk Joy,” to show people where to find local art installations, exchange libraries, and trinket trading boxes in Portland. In 2024, she launched a worldwide version of the map.

Since then, locker-like boxes with small treasures for trade have popped up around Eugene and Springfield neighborhoods and businesses, where people can exchange small toys, pieces of art and other trinkets.

Sunny Van Ausdall, the assistant manager of Sparrow Nest Coffee in downtown Eugene, said the cafe’s trinket trading box has brought a wholesome energy to their community.

“I think it brings back a childhood feel,” said Van Ausdall “I think that a lot of people crave a reason to have toys again, and I think that that gives them a reason.”

Most of the boxes have a basic “take one, leave one” rule, so that exchange can keep going. Some specify to please not leave trash in the box or to make sure the contents are child appropriate.

According to the Sidewalk Joy map, there are eight trinket and toy trading boxes in the Eugene Springfield area, and 1,596 worldwide.

Participants can find a wide variety of exchanges on the map and register their own boxes to be added. Van Ausdall said that it only took a couple days to get their box approved and on the map.
Tags
Arts & Culture community artsEugeneSpringfield
Hannah Bush
Hannah Bush is a Reporting Intern for KLCC. She joined the station in June 2026 through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Global Studies. She hopes to learn all about her community and help spread knowledge.
See stories by Hannah Bush
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