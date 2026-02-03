© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florence votes to keep automatic license plate cameras

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published February 3, 2026 at 4:03 PM PST
Community members opposing Flock cameras filled city council chambers Monday, with many speaking out against the system saying they didn't trust the company and the data could be easily misused.
Courtesy of city of Florence
Community members opposing Flock cameras filled Florence City Council chambers on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, with many speaking out against the system saying they didn't trust the company and the data could be easily misused.

The Florence City Council voted Monday to continue their contract with private automatic license plate company Flock Safety.

The 3-2 decision comes after outcry about privacy and fears the technology could be abused. The move comes after Eugene and Springfield both ended their contract last year with the company, after cameras were remotely turned back on by Flock at least once in each city after the city council ordered them turned off.

Florence now has six Flock cameras, the first of which it acquired in early 2024. The devices take searchable photos of vehicles and stores them for 30 days. Flock Safety is a national company with contracts in Washington, California, as well as non-sanctuary states such as Texas.

Councilor Sally Wantz, who argued for turning the cameras off during Monday’s meeting, said Florence shouldn’t collect data that could be turned against its own residents by federal officials.

"I don't want to give them any possibility of retrieving information from our cameras,” she said. “It's just a matter of time [until] they get into our Flock system. I don't want to subject our citizens to that possibility."

Councilor Mike Webb, who voted to continue using Flock, said it’s an effective tool and helps police operate more efficiently.

Florence Police Chief John Pitcher answers city councilors questions about Flock cameras.
City of Florence screenshot
Florence Police Chief John Pitcher answers city councilors questions about Flock cameras.

"I think this has become way too political,” Webb said during the meeting. “I support continuing to keep the Flock cameras in action. I think the locations of the cameras within the community at the perimeter of the community helps to keep our people safe."

During the meeting, Florence Police Chief John Pitcher said he restricted access to the city’s system to only Oregon agencies, added a transparency portal, and required officers to provide more specific justification for their searches.

"We welcome the community holding the Florence Police Department accountable,” he said. “We welcome that, we want that, and they should."

Pitcher said audits he released to the public show those searches, though he redacts officers’ names and does not reveal details that could compromise investigations.

“For individual officers, department members, it's my responsibility to hold them accountable and make sure they’re following policies,” Pitcher said.

Florence leaders said they are monitoring lawmaker’s efforts to regulate automatic license plate readers statewide this legislative session and will adjust to whatever policy lawmakers approve.

Lawmakers are considering requiring data to be encrypted, restricting retention time and tight restrictions on who can access data.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Flock CamerasFlorenceLocal GovernmentPublic SafetyOregon Legislature
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content