EPD concludes its follow up work with Eugene YMCA after August’s threat-related closure

The Eugene Police Department has concluded its follow-up efforts with the Eugene Family YMCA after a one-day closure on Aug. 14 due to concerns about a possible threat.

After ending a criminal investigation with no arrests made, EPD’s Community Engagement Team worked with the Eugene YMCA to check its safety precautions and put together an emergency action plan and an active violent incident policy.

Staff members were instructed on a variety of topics during trainings offered by the Community Engagement Team.

“They spent a few hours leading our staff through different trainings on deescalating situations and maintaining a safe environment,” said Eugene Family YMCA CEO Brian Steffen. “So we’ve been trying to layer in both learning and training (following) the shutdown.”

The facility also underwent an assessment of how crime could be prevented through changes to its environment.

EPD’s Community Engagement Team offers a variety of community trainings and assessments that are designed to help city residents and businesses with public safety.

"When I was growing up, people just kind of shoved stuff under the rug, like I’m not going to deal with it now,” said Team Supervisor Cherie Nelson. “I want to deal with it and I want to give people the knowledge. Not everything you read in your news and on Facebook is true, but coming from the police department, it’s factual and this is our skillset."

The team also helps EPD’s communications office inform the public about trends in scams and other safety-related issues.

The services are offered free of charge for groups of 10 or more.

While no arrests have been made in relation to the incident that caused the Aug. 14 closure, YMCA staff are still limited in what information can be offered to its members or the general public because the matter dealt with current and former personnel.

"It’s kind of like COVID where we’re really leaning on the experts of–in that case public health officials–in this case Eugene Police Department,” said Steffen. “And based on their insight, we’re making our own internal decisions."

The Eugene YMCA recently underwent an annual maintenance-related closure that was unrelated to the Community Engagement Team’s efforts, though Steffen said the closure did allow another opportunity to help staff review safety guidelines.