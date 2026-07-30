Fire weather watch issued in Central and Eastern Oregon, where massive wildfires are already burning

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for Saturday in large areas of north-central, northeast and southeast Oregon, including where two massive wildfire complexes are already burning more than 300,000 acres each.

As Oregon’s wildfire season nears a record for the number of acres already burned, the National Weather Service is warning of increased fire weather concerns over the next few days.

Much of the state will see dry and warm conditions through the rest of this week.

As of Thursday morning, wildfires in Oregon were burning more than 1.8 million acres, with about 12,000 firefighters working to contain them. More than 10,000 people in the state were under some level of evacuation.

10:45 a.m: Water conservation order issued for parts of Warm Springs

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is asking some residents on the reservation to conserve water as the Bench Fire burns nearby.

According to a public notice, residents on the agency water system south of Shitike Creek were asked starting Wednesday to limit water use until further notice. Officials said water tanks have dropped to critical levels because of nearby firefighting efforts.

They said the Greeley Heights and West Hills neighborhoods would feel the impact first due to their higher elevations.

Conservation efforts include turning off irrigation systems, pools or anything else that uses a lot of water. For those sheltering in place, the water conservation notice means they’re not able to wash clothes, clean their hands or shower.

“We have to go up to a campus 3 miles away to take a shower,” said Alysia Klick’ump, a tribal member living in the impacted area. “They have a station put up, but not everyone has rides.”

Klick’ump said that she’s been using spring water to cook and clean. She stressed that donations of bottled water, hand wipes and cleaning wipes are especially useful with this new order.

The Bench Fire has burned more than 60,000 acres and was 22% contained as of Thursday morning.

The tribe launched an official recovery fund to assist with immediate needs for individuals and families impacted by the wildfires. The funds will also be used to help rebuild what’s been lost, according to the donation page.

8:25 a.m: Fire weather watch this weekend

The NWS Pendleton office noted early Thursday morning that on top of the dry, hot weather, there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms for areas of Eastern Oregon.

“While thunderstorm chances are very low, instability could cause active behavior around fires already on the landscape,” according to the Pendleton area forecast discussion.

Fire weather concerns will be elevated through Friday. Then on Saturday, the weather service has issued fire weather watches for large areas of north-central, northeast and southeast Oregon. That includes the areas where the massive Big Grass and Row

The watch means critical fire weather is in the forecast, including wind gusts up to 40 mph and humidity below 20% in some areas from Saturday morning through Saturday night.

The weather service urges residents in areas under a fire weather watch to pay close attention to changes in the forecast. Red flag warnings and other critical conditions are possible as the weekend approaches.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.