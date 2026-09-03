Warm Springs ranchers seek help after wildfires destroy grazing habitat for wild horses, cattle

While the Bench Fire in central Oregon has been largely contained, its effects are still being felt. A ranching couple on the Warm Springs Reservation needs help caring for their cattle and wild horses, after the fire destroyed their grazing land.

Jason Smith and Kremena Doust say they were preparing to do a live auction and photo shoot with their horses on July 25. But they canceled once they realized the Bench Fire was burning fast through their area.

“It run like 14 miles in one day, y’know,” said Smith. “It made it from our westerly range where we run our cattle and horses, clear to our front door.”

“It was intense, it was orange. It was pretty high in the sky,” added Doust.

“There were a bunch of fires, just south of the reservation there,” said Smith. “And they looked like they were coming our way big time.”

Lorrina Doust Jason Smith and Kremena Doust pose with some of their horses on July 30, 2026.

The flames almost came up to their doorstep, but a highway created a natural break that spared their home. But, they say at least 80 percent of their grazing district was consumed by fire, leaving between 400 to 500 wild horses and their cattle without food. So Smith and Doust are trying to raise funds to help buy emergency feed for their animals, and also adopt out horses to good homes.

“If we can take care of that through community support and grants, that would be a game changer,” said Doust. But both she and Smith agreed that the biggest and immediate need is for feed.

Anyone interested in helping with financial donations or feed can visit Jason Smith Ranch via Facebook or the web. Mares, yearlings, and studs are all displayed. Doust said she’s also trying to set up a nonprofit.

