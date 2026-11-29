The holiday season reliably brings the latest toys, tech and appliances to store shelves and ultimately homes. But this novelty buzz can also send people to the emergency room.

Mike Caven, Eugene Springfield Fire chief, said he’s seen and heard a lot of holiday catastrophes, including deep-fried turkey explosions and space heater fires, as well as people partying too hard or traveling too long, causing crashes on the roadways.

But Caven told KLCC that there’s one emerging trend that has his crews most on edge: lithium battery fires.

“What's terrifying about a lithium battery fire is when it happens, it happens fast,” said Caven. “That thermal runaway generates a ton of heat.”

On Nov. 5, a two-story Troutdale home was quickly destroyed when a lithium battery for an e-bike burst into flames, discharging hot, volatile debris and forcing the evacuation of six residents. The family cat died in the incident.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office said fire agencies responded to roughly 650 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries between 2020 and 2025, with the number of incidents increasing by 19% every year in that time frame. People are advised to charge these batteries on solid, noncombustible surfaces, and to charge e-bikes and similar vehicles outside instead of inside homes.

Clackamas Fire District's Facebook page. In a Facebook video posted in early April 2026, Clackamas Fire shows a burning lithium-ion battery fire in Oregon City that caught fire in a child's e-bike.

Caven also said people need to check batteries for damage and not overload outlets.

In addition to not sparking fires or electrocuting oneself, people are also advised not to over exert themselves while putting up decorations. Recently, holiday yard decorations have become exceptionally large and impressive, but also more unwieldy. Someone trying to do too much by themselves can risk falling, which Caven said is a leading cause of death in Eugene-Springfield. He said while many people assume a high drop ends with the victim quickly succumbing to their injuries, there’s actually more to it.

“There's a whole lot of other health challenges that come, especially when older folks fall off ladders,” explained Caven. “So use extra precautions, don't lift too much, don't get too crazy, ask for help.”

Caven said he and his crews hope they don’t have to administer aid to someone who’s fallen off a ladder or succumbed to a heart attack after pushing themselves too hard while their families are trying to enjoy the holiday.

“We want to see everybody, obviously, have a healthy and joyous time as we round out 2026.”

Magnets, mandolines and indoor cooking

Dan Hagengruber, an anesthesiologist physician with Northwest Anesthesia Physicians, said he’s seen a lot of magnets and small batteries ingested by toddlers.

“Magnetic brackets get into the gut, and flip onto themselves trapping the bowels and causing really sick kids,” he said. “Button batteries burn wet tissue quickly and badly, the esophagus in most cases.”

Meanwhile, Bianca Jacobs of Eugene Emergency Physicians told KLCC that a common thing she’s seeing at ERs are people who’ve injured themselves with mandoline slicers.

The multi-bladed appliances can efficiently slice vegetables, cheese, and meat in varying thicknesses, and are becoming increasingly popular in kitchens. Jacobs said most have special guards to prevent contact between the blades and the user’s hands.

“I know many people don't use the guard,” said Jacobs. “And so to prevent slicing the tip of your finger off, I would recommend using the guard or a cutproof glove.”

Jacobs said in talking with her colleagues, one recommended that people who choose to cook in their garage or other enclosed space to avoid the elements should first make sure it’s well ventilated.

“A lot of people will fry turkeys in the garage, so people may choose to go inside and have the garage door down. It's really important that you have ventilation, especially if you're using propane or any other cooking device.”

Smoke, fire and chemicals including carbon monoxide can gather in an unventilated space, threatening people’s safety. And Hagengruber said he knew of a man who left a turkey in a deep fryer unattended for a few minutes as he shared a beer with a neighbor, only to return to find his garage engulfed in flames.

Jerry Glaser/CBP Photo by Jerry Glaser / U.S. Customs and Border Protection Flickr.com account Fentanyl pills seized by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at the Port of Mariposa in Nogales, Arizona, on Nov. 6, 2023.

Drugs and Depression

One other trending issue are fentanyl overdose deaths, Jacobs said, adding that the street version of the synthetic opiate is becoming increasingly prevalent — even at holiday gatherings.

“Especially with a lot of street drugs, even people who might get what they think is an oxycodone from a friend or a family member for their back pain that they've been having,” said Jacobs. “Or people decide to go out and party a little bit too hard.”

Jacobs said street fentanyl is synthesized in a less standardized environment, creating a cheap drug that is often laced with other drugs one would find on the street.

“I've seen people who thought they were using cocaine have fentanyl overdoses. Methamphetamine is frequently laced with fentanyl,” she said.

Jacobs urged people to keep Narcan (naloxone) handy at home or on their person, in case illicit fentanyl is ingested.

Lastly, Jacobs said that suicidal ideation increases during the holidays , so it’s good to keep the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — 988 — in mind.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

