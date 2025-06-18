Roseburg company donates concrete table games to city park

Roseburg’s Eagles Park has some new pieces of equipment, thanks to a donation from a local company.

And the donors say the new additions can bring fun for all ages.

Stone Age Concrete Games donated a concrete ping pong table and concrete cornhole boards, which were recently installed.

Zac Ziegler / KLCC Josh James (middle) tosses a cornhole beanbag while his dad, Lem (right) and a spectator watch.

The inspiration to begin a company making the tables came from a trip that founder Lem James took to Germany about 30 years ago to visit family and friends.

“They would take me around their town and the parks had them, and I was like, wow, this is a neat idea, I really like it. It’s permanent and changes the whole ownership model of ping pong,” he said.

The donations are meant to honor a friend who recently died, Bobby Troup. And the ping pong table carries an inscription in his honor

“[The Park] is like a block away from where our friend had his ping pong club before he passed away, and so it felt like a really good opportunity,” said James’ son Josh, who works for Stone Age.

Zac Ziegler / KLCC The ping pong table is dedicated to a man who was a fixture in Roseburg's ping pong community.

Josh encouraged his dad to start the company in 2010 after being laid off from a job building concrete structures in parks.

Stone Age makes a variety of all-weather concrete games, with its products used in public and private spaces ranging from the newly-installed games in their hometown park to Doha, Qatar.

The games in Roseburg are free and open for public play any time the park is open. Those wishing to play will need to bring items such as bean bags for cornhole or paddles and balls for ping pong.