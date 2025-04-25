Books and beer: a new business is set to open in Eugene

A love of books and beer have come together in a new business called Hodgepodge . It’s opening Saturday, April 26, in Eugene.

Sophie and Stuart Raymond and their crew are putting the finishing touches on the remodel of a two story house turned law office, now turned bookstore and taphouse near the University of Oregon campus.

The couple said the idea of this combination of books and beer has been a longtime dream.

“We’d go to bars and be like ‘oh, it’d be cool if there were a book store in here or vice versa,” Stuart Raymond told KLCC. “And then we saw this cool, old house and we just kind of thought it would fit with that. And we thought, ‘ah heck, let’s just do it.”

Rachael McDonald / KLCC Hodgepodge is on E. 14th Avenue near the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

“We’re trying to make a place for everyone—introverts, extroverts,” said Sophie Raymond. “It’s a place for conversation. Kind of like a barbecue. Just a hangout spot.”