Books and beer: a new business is set to open in Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 25, 2025 at 11:26 AM PDT
Stuart and Sophie Raymond behind the bar at their new bookstore and tap house while the construction is still in finishing touches on Wednesday, April 23.

A love of books and beer have come together in a new business called Hodgepodge. It’s opening Saturday, April 26, in Eugene.

Sophie and Stuart Raymond and their crew are putting the finishing touches on the remodel of a two story house turned law office, now turned bookstore and taphouse near the University of Oregon campus.

The couple said the idea of this combination of books and beer has been a longtime dream.

“We’d go to bars and be like ‘oh, it’d be cool if there were a book store in here or vice versa,” Stuart Raymond told KLCC. “And then we saw this cool, old house and we just kind of thought it would fit with that. And we thought, ‘ah heck, let’s just do it.”

Hodgepodge is on E. 14th Avenue near the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

“We’re trying to make a place for everyone—introverts, extroverts,” said Sophie Raymond. “It’s a place for conversation. Kind of like a barbecue. Just a hangout spot.”

The bookstore will specialize in international literature, or books in translation. It will also have local beers on tap along with a small cocktail menu, savory pies and lots of comfy chairs for reading while sipping. The opening coincides with Independent Bookstore Day.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
