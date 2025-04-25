Books and beer: a new business is set to open in Eugene
A love of books and beer have come together in a new business called Hodgepodge. It’s opening Saturday, April 26, in Eugene.
Sophie and Stuart Raymond and their crew are putting the finishing touches on the remodel of a two story house turned law office, now turned bookstore and taphouse near the University of Oregon campus.
The couple said the idea of this combination of books and beer has been a longtime dream.
“We’d go to bars and be like ‘oh, it’d be cool if there were a book store in here or vice versa,” Stuart Raymond told KLCC. “And then we saw this cool, old house and we just kind of thought it would fit with that. And we thought, ‘ah heck, let’s just do it.”
“We’re trying to make a place for everyone—introverts, extroverts,” said Sophie Raymond. “It’s a place for conversation. Kind of like a barbecue. Just a hangout spot.”
The bookstore will specialize in international literature, or books in translation. It will also have local beers on tap along with a small cocktail menu, savory pies and lots of comfy chairs for reading while sipping. The opening coincides with Independent Bookstore Day.