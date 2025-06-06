Brownsville Times returns after 6-month shutdown

When the Brownsville Times published its Dec. 4, 2024 edition, it looked like that would be the end of its 137-year run.

But the newspaper returned on June 5 under new management. It will now run as a nonprofit with a long list of contributors in various jobs.

"We didn’t want to lose the ability to document the present for the future. You know, it’s a very historical place, Brownsville is. It’s very community-oriented and we wanted to keep that," said Sharon Banks, board chair of the Brownsville Times.

The paper will focus on community journalism and locally-written stories. The first edition under its new owners included content ranging from a blotter of calls responded to by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to pictures of all of the graduating seniors from Central Linn High School.

“I think everyone in town loves to read local writers and local journalism. We’re trying to keep everything super positive. We’re not doing politics, we’re just doing the facts and a lot of great articles and columns,” Banks said.

That does not mean the paper will be without coverage of local city council and county commissioners. Banks said watchdog journalism will be a part of what they do, but the paper will try to avoid taking sides on political topics.

