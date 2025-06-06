© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brownsville Times returns after 6-month shutdown

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published June 6, 2025 at 7:35 AM PDT
Sharon Banks stands in front of the Brownsville Times office on Main Street
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Brownsville Times Board Chair Sharon Banks stands in front of the newspaper's office on Main Street on June 5, 2025.

When the Brownsville Times published its Dec. 4, 2024 edition, it looked like that would be the end of its 137-year run.

But the newspaper returned on June 5 under new management. It will now run as a nonprofit with a long list of contributors in various jobs.

"We didn’t want to lose the ability to document the present for the future. You know, it’s a very historical place, Brownsville is. It’s very community-oriented and we wanted to keep that," said Sharon Banks, board chair of the Brownsville Times.

The paper will focus on community journalism and locally-written stories. The first edition under its new owners included content ranging from a blotter of calls responded to by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to pictures of all of the graduating seniors from Central Linn High School.

“I think everyone in town loves to read local writers and local journalism. We’re trying to keep everything super positive. We’re not doing politics, we’re just doing the facts and a lot of great articles and columns,” Banks said.

That does not mean the paper will be without coverage of local city council and county commissioners. Banks said watchdog journalism will be a part of what they do, but the paper will try to avoid taking sides on political topics.
Tags
Economy & Business BrownsvilleLinn Countylocal journalism
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content