U.S. Bank branch closure will leave Drain with no physical banks

U.S. Bank announced plans to close two branches in Oregon, both of which are the lone in-person banking option for rural residents.

The branch in Drain will close Jan. 15, 2026, leaving the small Douglas County city with no in-town options for banking.

The nearest option is roughly 16 miles away in Cottage Grove, where a number of banks—including U.S. Bank—have branches.

“Employees who wish to stay with the bank are encouraged to pursue other opportunities that may be available. This could include roles in other locations, as well as remote positions,” said U.S. Bank Communications Manager Jake Holtrop in an email to KLCC.

He also said that those who choose not to stay with the bank will be offered a severance package.

A similar situation will happen in Mill City, about 30 miles southeast of Salem. It too will be left without a physical bank branch when its U.S. Bank location closes in January.

