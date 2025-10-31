End of a chapter: Nye Beach Book House closing its doors in November

The Nye Beach Book House, the only bookstore in Newport, is set to close in mid-November.

Ulrike Bremer, the bookstore’s owner, has decided to close the shop after the news that the building’s owners would be selling the property.

The location was already a bookstore for 10 years before Bremer took it over in 2004. She moved here from the Bay Area after a career as a bioengineer, wanting a quieter, slower-paced life.

There used to be a handful of bookstores in Newport, such as Canyonway, Key Book, and Fireside Books, but they all closed over the years. While many stores like gift shops and thrift stores in Newport sell new and used books, the Nye Beach Book House was the only bookstore left in Newport.

Brianna Bowman / KLCC Ulrike Bremer, the owner of the Nye Beach Book House.

The building itself is a piece of history, with part of it built in the 1800s and another part built in the 1900s. Many local authors have hosted events at the book shop, and during the pandemic the Book Industry Charitable Foundation helped keep the doors open with a little help from famed author James Patterson.

The building is currently for sale. Bremer said she is not aware of any current offers.

As far as the store’s legacy, Bremer reflects warmly on her experience. “The most rewarding aspect has been the customers,” said Bremer. “I’m grateful for their patronage. It was fun having them around. The 22 years were wonderful because of the customers - and because of the dogs.”

Brianna Bowman / KLCC Maggie, the bookshop customer greeter.

Bremer’s dog Maggie was the bookshop dog, greeting customers and getting lots of pets and scratches over the years.

“She is very sad because she’s not going to get nearly as many pets now. And now she’s out of a job!” Bremer said. After selling off her remaining inventory and closing the store, Bremer plans to continue her other passion: dog training.

The Nye Beach Book House will be open Friday October 31 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and then will be open on the following Saturdays: November 1, November 8, and November 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Updates can be found on the Nye Beach Book House Facebook page.