Eugene Saturday Market returns for 57th season

There are several signs that spring has come in Eugene: temperatures increase, allergies worsen, and downtown’s park blocks are full on Saturdays with a variety of local artisans and food vendors.

The Eugene Saturday Market began in 1970, and has run continuously with the exception of a partial season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It begins each April and runs until the annual Holiday Market kicks off after Thanksgiving.

The Eugene mainstay takes January through March off in part so vendors can restock their local, handmade goods and possibly work out the details of new offerings.

"Some people, they just make what they’ve been making forever, tie-dyed toilet paper or pottery. But sometimes it’s really fun to see them switch it up a little bit," said Saturday Market General Manager Shannon Lee-Huston.

The market happens weekly through the fall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, on the south side of 8th Avenue and Oak Street in downtown Eugene.

It is across the street from–and on the same day as–the Lane County Farmers Market and the Free People’s Market, but the events are not associated with each other.

