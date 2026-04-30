Prineville data center with connection to Meta will lay off 66

A company with links to the parent company of Facebook and Instagram will lay off more than five dozen employees at a data center in Prineville.

An Oregon WARN notice says California-based IT services and digital solutions company Milestone Technologies will lay off 66 non-union workers on June 28.

The majority of the workers hold the title of Data Center Logistics Associate.

In an April 29 email to the Oregon Higher Education Coordination Commission’s Rapid Response Coordinator, a Milestone executive said the layoffs are due to the end of a contract with the client at this location.

Data Center Mapper shows the address listed on the HECC emails is a part of Meta’s Prineville campus. Meta recently announced a layoff of 10% of its staff.

Neither Milestone or Meta immediately returned requests for comment from KLCC.