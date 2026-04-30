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Prineville data center with connection to Meta will lay off 66

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:31 PM PDT
A stock image of the inside of a data center.
Brett Sayles
/
Pexels.com
A stock image of the inside of a data center.

A company with links to the parent company of Facebook and Instagram will lay off more than five dozen employees at a data center in Prineville.

An Oregon WARN notice says California-based IT services and digital solutions company Milestone Technologies will lay off 66 non-union workers on June 28.

The majority of the workers hold the title of Data Center Logistics Associate.

In an April 29 email to the Oregon Higher Education Coordination Commission’s Rapid Response Coordinator, a Milestone executive said the layoffs are due to the end of a contract with the client at this location.

Data Center Mapper shows the address listed on the HECC emails is a part of Meta’s Prineville campus. Meta recently announced a layoff of 10% of its staff.

Neither Milestone or Meta immediately returned requests for comment from KLCC.
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Economy & Business LayoffsPrinevilleTech Jobsdata centersHigher Education Coordinating CommissionfacebookInstagram
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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