Eugene Chamber of Commerce awarded national title of Chamber of the Year

The Eugene Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded the 2026 National Chamber of the Year at The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives [ACCE] conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ACEE represents 1,600 organizations across North America and each year selects one for above- average community impact and strength as an organization.

The Eugene Chamber of Commerce was a finalist for the award in 2022 but did not win. The chamber’s President and CEO, Brittany Quick-Warner, said they were given the feedback that some of their programs were new and therefore did not have enough data to show their effectiveness.

Quick-Warner said they have been very intentional about putting their efforts into programs that would make an impact.

“It feels validating to know for our staff when the days are really long and the work is hard, that we are making a difference in the community, and that it's being recognized,” Quick-Warner told KLCC.

The Eugene Chamber was recognized for A.C.T. Now Lane,” a program with more than 50 organization partners, that focuses on addressing homelessness through housing production, workforce training, and public education.

Elevate 2028, their economic development plan, was also recognized. It is a five-year initiative that is projected to support 3,800 new jobs across Lane County.

Other winners include chambers of commerce in Mason City, Iowa, Jackson County, Michigan and Des Moines, Iowa.

