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Eugene Chamber of Commerce awarded national title of Chamber of the Year

KLCC | By Hannah Bush
Published July 27, 2026 at 6:03 AM PDT
Members of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce accepting the award for Chamber of the Year in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Eugene Chamber of Commerce
Members of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce accepting the award for Chamber of the Year in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Eugene Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded the 2026 National Chamber of the Year at The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives [ACCE] conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ACEE represents 1,600 organizations across North America and each year selects one for above- average community impact and strength as an organization.

The Eugene Chamber of Commerce was a finalist for the award in 2022 but did not win. The chamber’s President and CEO, Brittany Quick-Warner, said they were given the feedback that some of their programs were new and therefore did not have enough data to show their effectiveness.

Quick-Warner said they have been very intentional about putting their efforts into programs that would make an impact.

“It feels validating to know for our staff when the days are really long and the work is hard, that we are making a difference in the community, and that it's being recognized,” Quick-Warner told KLCC.

The Eugene Chamber was recognized for A.C.T. Now Lane,” a program with more than 50 organization partners, that focuses on addressing homelessness through housing production, workforce training, and public education.

Elevate 2028, their economic development plan, was also recognized. It is a five-year initiative that is projected to support 3,800 new jobs across Lane County.

Other winners include chambers of commerce in Mason City, Iowa, Jackson County, Michigan and Des Moines, Iowa.
Tags
Economy & Business Eugene Chamber of CommercecommunityLane County
Hannah Bush
Hannah Bush is a Reporting Intern for KLCC. She joined the station in June 2026 through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Global Studies. She hopes to learn all about her community and help spread knowledge.
See stories by Hannah Bush
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