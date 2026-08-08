Two southeast Eugene homes that were damaged by a 2025 landslide are back on the market
Two houses in the Moon Mountain subdivision of southeast Eugene are back on the market, more than a year after they were damaged by a landslide that destroyed the house in between them.
The houses are at 3704 and 3726 Rockcress Road.
Construction permits filed with the City of Eugene show work was done for landslide repairs and remediation, retaining walls were added, and the patios were replaced with wood decks. (3704 Rockcress, 3726 Rockcress)
Lane County records show the properties are owned by Gritstone LLC, a company that shares a board member with Montevista Homes, the Bend-based homebuilder that built the houses in 2022.
Multiple attempts by KLCC to contact MonteVista Homes were not returned.
The owners of the homes sued MonteVista in December 2025. Court records show that case remains open.
The homes were listed at $249 and $229 per square foot, respectively, below the median for the Eugene-Springfield market, $313 per square foot.