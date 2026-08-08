Two southeast Eugene homes that were damaged by a 2025 landslide are back on the market

Two houses in the Moon Mountain subdivision of southeast Eugene are back on the market, more than a year after they were damaged by a landslide that destroyed the house in between them.

The houses are at 3704 and 3726 Rockcress Road.

Construction permits filed with the City of Eugene show work was done for landslide repairs and remediation , retaining walls were added , and the patios were replaced with wood decks. ( 3704 Rockcress , 3726 Rockcress )

Zac Ziegler / KLCC Some of the work done on the house at 3726 Rockcress Rd. is visible from the street, as seen in this August 3, 2026 photo.

Lane County records show the properties are owned by Gritstone LLC, a company that shares a board member with Montevista Homes, the Bend-based homebuilder that built the houses in 2022.

Multiple attempts by KLCC to contact MonteVista Homes were not returned.

The owners of the homes sued MonteVista in December 2025 . Court records show that case remains open.