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Two southeast Eugene homes that were damaged by a 2025 landslide are back on the market

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
An August 3, 2026 photo shows the two homes sitting on either side of a vacant lot. The home in between the two was more extensively damaged in the landslide and was removed.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
An Aug. 3, 2026 photo shows the two Rockcress Road homes sitting on either side of a vacant lot. The home in between the two was more extensively damaged in the landslide and was removed.

Two houses in the Moon Mountain subdivision of southeast Eugene are back on the market, more than a year after they were damaged by a landslide that destroyed the house in between them.

The houses are at 3704 and 3726 Rockcress Road.

Construction permits filed with the City of Eugene show work was done for landslide repairs and remediation, retaining walls were added, and the patios were replaced with wood decks. (3704 Rockcress, 3726 Rockcress)

Some of the work done on the house at 3726 Rockcress Rd. is visible from the street, as seen in this Aug. 3, 2026 photo.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Some of the work done on the house at 3726 Rockcress Rd. is visible from the street, as seen in this August 3, 2026 photo.

Lane County records show the properties are owned by Gritstone LLC, a company that shares a board member with Montevista Homes, the Bend-based homebuilder that built the houses in 2022.

Multiple attempts by KLCC to contact MonteVista Homes were not returned.

The owners of the homes sued MonteVista in December 2025. Court records show that case remains open.

The homes were listed at $249 and $229 per square foot, respectively, below the median for the Eugene-Springfield market, $313 per square foot.
Tags
Economy & Business Housinglandslideslandslide-prone areasEugenehomes
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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