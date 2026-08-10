Bowtech’s move about logistics and owner’s location, not local issues

Eugene-based archery company Bowtech is moving to Houston.

But a company official told KLCC that the relocation is not about the local business climate or politics. It is, rather, about geography.

Houston-based JDH Capital bought the company in 2022 , and a move to its home city will also offer the company a more central location for shipping its products.

“As far as archery companies, we’re about the farthest west company in the industry,” said Bowtech Director of Marketing Todd Snader. “And it makes it a little tough sometimes for distribution, especially during those critical times of year, come November, December when our busy shipping seasons are.”

Snader told KLCC that the move is not related to the business climate in Eugene or Oregon. That includes a failed initiative that would have banned activities that involve the killing or harming of animals, including hunting.

“There’s been some things lately, but a lot of that happened after this was put in motion,” he said. “IP 28 started to go through but fortunately it was shot down, which is great for the archery industry. But that all happened after this move was put in motion.”

Forty-three workers will be laid off due to the move, though Snader said that is not all of the company’s Eugene staff. He said several employees are making the move to Houston, though some who were asked chose not to relocate. He also said that some staff will work hybrid, traveling between Eugene and Houston.