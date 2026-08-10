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Bowtech’s move about logistics and owner’s location, not local issues

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 10, 2026 at 2:47 PM PDT
Bowtech's factory factory pro shop—as seen in this August 10, 2026 photo—will close Sept. 6. The company's Eugene staff will go through phased layoffs from late September through February 2027.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Bowtech's factory pro shop—as seen in this Aug. 10, 2026 photo—will close Sept. 6. The company's Eugene staff will go through phased layoffs from late September through February 2027.

Eugene-based archery company Bowtech is moving to Houston.

But a company official told KLCC that the relocation is not about the local business climate or politics. It is, rather, about geography.

Houston-based JDH Capital bought the company in 2022, and a move to its home city will also offer the company a more central location for shipping its products.

“As far as archery companies, we’re about the farthest west company in the industry,” said Bowtech Director of Marketing Todd Snader. “And it makes it a little tough sometimes for distribution, especially during those critical times of year, come November, December when our busy shipping seasons are.”

Snader told KLCC that the move is not related to the business climate in Eugene or Oregon. That includes a failed initiative that would have banned activities that involve the killing or harming of animals, including hunting.

“There’s been some things lately, but a lot of that happened after this was put in motion,” he said. “IP 28 started to go through but fortunately it was shot down, which is great for the archery industry. But that all happened after this move was put in motion.”

Forty-three workers will be laid off due to the move, though Snader said that is not all of the company’s Eugene staff. He said several employees are making the move to Houston, though some who were asked chose not to relocate. He also said that some staff will work hybrid, traveling between Eugene and Houston.

Snader said the company, which was founded in Eugene in 1999, will maintain some local ties. A deal for a local archery retailer to carry Bowtech products will soon be announced, and it will continue its support of the Cascadian Bowmen archery club.
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Economy & Business Businesssmall businessesLocal Businesseseugene businessLayoffslocal economyLane County EconomyEconomyManufacturing
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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