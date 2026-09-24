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Eugene building that sparked data center concerns now for sale

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 24, 2026 at 3:20 PM PDT
The Eugene building currently owned by Stratacache, as seen in this Oct. 21, 2025 photo, sits behind single-story office parks off of Willow Creek Road.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
The Eugene building currently owned by Stratacache, as seen in this Oct. 21, 2025 photo, sits behind single-story office parks off of Willow Creek Road.

The former semiconductor manufacturing facility that raised concerns about a possible data center in Eugene is for sale.

The 1.19 million square foot building is listed for sale, along with four lots totalling 197 acres.

The building is owned by Dayton, Ohio-based LED display manufacturer Stratacache, which bought it in 2020.

The company did not return KLCC’s request for comment or an interview, but CEO Chris Riegel described what work Stratacache had done in the building in an October 2025 interview.

“We bought it in [the second quarter] of 2020, and through the pandemic, spent time, money, and resources in starting the renovation of a facility that hadn't really been touched in 12 years,” said Riegel. “So with that, we're now starting to bring in pilot line equipment.”

Riegel said the company was planning to produce micro-LEDs that are smaller than the width of a human hair at the Eugene facility.

The plant was built by South Korean company S.K. Hynix in 1998 to manufacture semiconductors.

“Oregon is a great place to do advanced chip manufacturing because of the human capital and the capabilities and the partnership with the state to bring those great jobs and great economic booster to the state,” Riegel told KLCC in 2025.

The listing contains no price, and a message to the listing realtor was not returned.

The listing also mentions that “[The] City of Eugene has indicated that they will resist data center uses.”
Tags
Economy & Business Stratacachedata centersEugeneReal Estatecommercial real estate
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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