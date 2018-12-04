After a collapse caused construction delays earlier this year, Oregon State University says work on its new Forestry Building is coming along well. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports.

The $79 million project will be the OSU Forestry Department’s new home….and is meant to showcase Oregon forest products, including something called “cross laminated timber.” That’s a technology that’s been widely used in Europe but has yet to be widely embraced in the U.S.

Credit Chris Lehman / KLCC / KLCC Interior of new OSU Forestry building being constructed.

The project suffered a setback last spring when one of the cross laminated timber panels collapsed after being installed in the building. The incident was blamed on a manufacturing defect, and the College of Forestry’s Geoff Huntington says he’s certain there won’t be any more difficulties.

“There’s no concerns, no questions about it in our mind. Everything in that building is squared up and to spec.”

Huntington says the way the building incorporates wood into nearly every aspect of its design will drive home the versatility of wood products to the students enrolled at the school.

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