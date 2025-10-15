Oregon State University sees fall ‘25 enrollment increase

Oregon State University reported its enrollment at 38,460 students for the fall term, an increase of roughly 1.5% from last fall .

9,012 of those students are in their first term at the university, including 2,356 transfer students.

"It’s the institutions in the years ahead that can figure out how to be flexible and meet the needs of their students, as diverse as those needs will be, that will continue to sustain if not grow where enrollment is concerned," said OSU Vice Provost Nechell Bonds.

The university saw a drop in international enrollment of less than one percent, decreasing to 2,181. The decline is a less pronounced version of a national trend that many attribute to new visa restrictions put in place by the Trump administration.

“It has definitely been a struggle, and we as well are mirroring a lot of the trends nationally in terms of our new international students being down this year,” Bonds said. “The success story in that is the retention of the students that are here. We saw many of those students staying with us.”

Enrollment in Oregon State’s online program stayed flat after growth in recent years, while enrollment at its main campus in Corvallis is up by 2% and enrollment at its Bend campus is up by 3%.