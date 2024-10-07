Crush in Corvallis: OSU's 28th consecutive enrollment record

Oregon State University boasts the biggest student body in the state by leaps and bounds, and for the past 28 years, has grown its enrollment every year.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from the Vice Provost of Enrollment at OSU, Jon Boeckenstedt, and hear why the campus in Corvallis, as well as its satellite in Bend and its online presence continues to grow – even while other public research universities are not.

In many ways, OSU has embraced the idea of competing for students and growing amenities and facilities far beyond the traditional classroom to both attract homegrown students and those from every other state.