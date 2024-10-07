© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Crush in Corvallis: OSU's 28th consecutive enrollment record

By Michael Dunne
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Move in day at OSU
Oregon State University
Move in day at OSU

Oregon State University boasts the biggest student body in the state by leaps and bounds, and for the past 28 years, has grown its enrollment every year.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from the Vice Provost of Enrollment at OSU, Jon Boeckenstedt, and hear why the campus in Corvallis, as well as its satellite in Bend and its online presence continues to grow – even while other public research universities are not.

In many ways, OSU has embraced the idea of competing for students and growing amenities and facilities far beyond the traditional classroom to both attract homegrown students and those from every other state.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
