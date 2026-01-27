Lane Community College faculty union holds ‘strike school’ as contract negotiations continue

Lane Community College and the union representing its faculty are heading to mediation as they continue to negotiate a new contract. This week, they’re holding a “strike school” to prepare for that possibility.

LCC faculty have never gone on strike before. Adrienne Mitchell, president of the faculty union, said there’s never been this much distance between the parties.

“We're really hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement with the administration,” she said. “But we feel at this point because we are so far apart, that it's really important for all of our members, all of the faculty. To really understand what is a strike, what does it look like?”

Mitchell said the union estimates the administration’s current proposal would actually be a disinvestment in faculty.

LCC administration spokesperson Jenna McCulley told KLCC the faculty’s proposals are not financially sustainable. But she said they’re optimistic an agreement can be reached through mediation.

“Our goal is to remain committed to negotiating at the table, so that we can come to an agreement and that our students’ academic progression isn’t disrupted,” McCulley said.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC The east entrance to the Lane Community College campus in Eugene in September 2025.

Sticking points between the union and administration include salary, workload, job security, and safety on campus.

Mitchell said morale is low among faculty members. In a survey taken in December, 69% of the faculty that participated said they fear retaliation if they speak out on campus conditions. She said 64% of faculty participated in the survey.

Still, Mitchell said, she loves the college and wants the best for students and faculty.

“I think the only other thing I would just mention is that, you know, as a faculty, despite the conditions that are really challenging for us right now, we really love the work that we do,” she said. “We love working with students, and we think the LCC is just a most precious gem in our community, and we are dedicated to helping preserve it.”

The mediation session is scheduled for Feb. 12.

