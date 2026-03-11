© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Legislature OKs bonds that would set up future expansion at OSU Cascades

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published March 11, 2026 at 6:14 AM PDT
OSU-Cascades campus
Hannah O'Leary
/
Oregon State University
An undated photo of the OSU Cascades campus in Bend.

Oregon State University-Cascades is close to adding a student recreation and health center while also preparing for decades worth of growth, thanks to the Oregon Legislature’s approval of more than $42 million in bonds.

A bill from this year’s short session included the general obligation bonds for OSU’s Bend campus, along with a long list of other projects. The bill has yet to be signed by Gov. Tina Kotek.

“This is going to be transformational for the campus,” said OSU Cascades Chancellor and Dean Sherm Bloomer. “It’s going to let us continue the remediation of an old landfill and an even older pumice mine, and give us probably 90 acres of land to build out probably the next two decades of the campus.”

The money would help fund the development of a student recreation and health center and also cover remediation of 24 acres.

“It’s also going to let us grade and shape all of the land on the west side of the campus, where it’ll be enough space to get us to 4,000-5,000 students several years out. But it is a lot of space and a really huge milepost for the campus," said Bloomer.

He said the student health and recreation center will be followed by student housing focused primarily on first-year students, followed by more academic buildings.

OSU Cascades has already committed $20 million for the center through a student fee approved by its student government.

Bloomer said the remediation process will be lengthy, so work on the center is not expected to start until 2028.
Tags
Education OSU CascadesOregon State LegislatureBendHigher EducationBond
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content