Eugene area educator is Oregon’s Teacher of The Year

Willamette High School teacher Nate Jackson was greeted by cheers and fanfare Tuesday during a surprise celebration to announce his selection as Oregon’s Teacher of The Year.

Jackson teaches American and Black studies at Willamette High School in the Bethel School District, and advises the Black Student Union.

During the assembly, Oregon Department of Education Director Charlene Williams said Jackson’s colleagues praised his hard work and commitment to mentorship and community.

Jackson was chosen from 17 regional teachers of the year. ODE reviewed testimonials from administrators, students, and colleagues before making their final decision.

“He brings energy, authenticity and purpose to his work everyday,” Williams said.

Jackson told KLCC he felt honored that his students are proud of him and that he’s been able to make a difference in their lives.

“When a student says to me, ‘Mr. Jackson, I was going to drop out of school, but because of you I fought and stayed through it,’ to me, that’s the biggest reward."

Jackson, who has been a teacher since 2019, said in his history classes he teaches his students to think critically and lets them make up their own minds. He said he also tries to include perspectives that are often left out or glossed over in textbooks and education.

“We should also hear other voices that were also part of history, because last time I checked, we’re American and the United States is a melting pot of different demographics, different sexualities, different interests,” Jackson said. “We should hear what the other voices have to say as well.”

Being chosen as Teacher of The Year comes with statewide recognition and a $10,000 check from the Oregon Lottery. Jackson will also receive a year of mentorship and training from the Council of Chief State School Officers’ National Teacher of the Year program.

Willamette High School will receive a $5,000 check as well.