Oregon parks staff consider restricting refunds, changing fees to close $8M shortfall

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By April Ehrlich
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:15 AM PST
A campsite at Wallowa Lake State Park, May 24, 2025.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
A campsite at Wallowa Lake State Park, May 24, 2025.

Oregon parks officials are trying to close an $8 million budget shortfall by changing visitation fees and cancellation policies.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has proposed rule changes that could result in higher fees at some sites, depending on the day and time of year.

In addition to this dynamic pricing model, the department is considering changing its cancellation policies to restrict refunds.

Visitors are currently allowed to cancel within three days of their reservation to get a full refund. If these changes go through, visitors won’t get refunds for same-day cancellations, nor will they get refunds if they don’t show up.

The rule changes also propose limiting special passes for veterans and foster families to people who live exclusively in Oregon.

Community members have until Jan. 15 to weigh in on these proposals.

They can provide comments during a virtual hearing on Dec. 15 or in writing online.

Oregon’s 250 state parks aren’t funded by taxpayers.

The parks department relies on visitor fees and Oregon Lottery revenues. But parks officials say those revenues are expected to decrease in the next two-year budget biennium, while maintenance costs have skyrocketed.

So the parks department is getting creative to avoid staff reductions and park closures.

Its tactics have so far included partnering with private businesses, postponing construction projects and increasing various parking and camping fees.

Katie Gauthier, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department government relations and policy manager, said the agency is also considering some administrative cost-cutting measures.

“We are looking at reductions in staff travel, holding vacancies longer and adding more cabins and yurts to expand capacity and increase revenue,” Gauthier said. “And we’re looking at partnerships and sponsorships that would build a more sustainable future funding.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Oregon Parks, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department
April Ehrlich
April Ehrlich is a reporter covering lands and environmental policies in Oregon and Southwest Washington at OPB, after joining as a breaking news editor in November 2021.
