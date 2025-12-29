Bird watchers gather across rural Oregon for annual Christmas count

As Oregonians share meals and gifts this holiday season, small groups are braving the winter conditions to count birds in the state’s rural corners.

They’re part of the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count, an increasingly popular nationwide event that continues through Jan. 5. The group uses the data to track changes to the environment and bird populations, in part for conservation.

With binoculars and cameras, groups are driving and walking through designated areas from Baker City to Pendleton to Joseph, seeking any birds they can find: hawks, doves, ducks and more.

“It’s a worthwhile cause, plus it’s a good social event,” said George Ruby, who helps compile the counts for a bird club in Pendleton. “It’s just enjoyable.”

These events have been around in eastern Oregon for decades. As temperatures dropped below freezing, Ruby said about 20 people gathered on Saturday to count birds in Umatilla County. A dusting of snow fell at higher elevations, he said.

“They’re just dedicated,” Ruby said of his fellow birders. “There might be a little bit of peer pressure involved. I twist some arms, you know.”

At day’s end, the group went to the local Abby’s Pizza. While he doesn’t have a final count, Ruby says it was clear the groups saw fewer birds than previous years, potentially due to the harsh conditions.

“The number of species is down,” Ruby said. “And the total numbers are down.”

A recent “State of the Birds” report described “sobering evidence” that American bird populations are dropping, according to the U.S. Committee of the North American Bird Conservation Initiative.

Roughly one third of American bird species — 229 species in all — “are of high or moderate concern due to low populations, declining trends, or other threats,” the report said.

On the opposite side of the Blue Mountains that span northeast Oregon, Sean Cozart was driving to Joseph in Wallowa County on Sunday to conduct his second count this weekend.

Counting and watching birds has gained a following over time as people’s interest in birds has evolved. Before, Cozart said, “People hunted birds for food because, you know, it’s the dead of winter. They don’t have anything to eat.”

He added: “Once we started getting enough food for people, then it kind of transitioned from hunting to watching.”

Cozart has helped compile data in Baker County for the past four years. He also said the groups counted fewer birds on Saturday, besides the high number of American widgeons and hooded mergansers.

“I was expecting a little bit more,” said Cozart. “Very few songbirds and stuff like that. Got a lot of pigeons, though.”

Cozart has loved birds since he was 10. Once, he saw trumpeter swans on a frozen lake in Montana, kindling his fascination with birds. Today, he’s studying to be a wildlife biologist at Brigham Young University-Idaho.

“There’s a certain age that you hit, and suddenly you start noticing all the birds,” Cozart said. “At least for Eastern Oregon, I do often feel like the odd guy out, because everybody is older than me by like 30 years.”

Upcoming bird counts are scheduled in Hermiston and Antone, according to the Baker City Herald.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.