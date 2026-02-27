Parking fees will be required at more Oregon State Parks this spring

More Oregon State Parks will charge for parking starting this spring. On March 30, there will be 22 locations added to the list.

Jo Niehaus with Oregon State Parks said they’re putting the word out now so that it won’t take people by surprise.

She said the move is meant to address budget shortfalls. Oregon State Parks relies on lottery dollars, park fees and RV registration fees to maintain and support its system.

Niehaus said they’ve been having a hard time taking care of their day-use areas.

“So, it made sense to include a parking permit fee at these day-use parks so we can continue to keep the parking lots paved and restrooms clean, and trails maintained, and all the things that people come to parks to do,” she said.

Niehaus said once you pay to park at one Oregon State Park, you can use that pass throughout the day at other state parks.

A day-use parking permit is currently $10 for in-state visitors and $12 for out-of-state visitors.

If you’re a frequent visitor to Oregon State parks, she recommends getting an annual pass . “They’re also really good gifts for people, if you have family and friends that love state parks,” Niehaus said.

Another change is that Oregon State Parks are going to be charginga a $10 fee for RV dump stations at 19 sites.

And, Niehaus said as the parks department gears up for another busy season, they’re hiring seasonal park rangers.

Oregon state parks with parking fees added March 30, 2026: