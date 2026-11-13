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Beach hazards include high surf, sneaker waves and wind this weekend

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published November 13, 2026 at 2:11 PM PST
A view of the spouting horn off Depoe Bay on Nov. 13, 2026.
Brianna Bowman
/
KLCC
A view of the spouting horn off Depoe Bay on Nov. 13, 2026.

The Oregon coast is experiencing big waves and wind, which is expected to last through the weekend.

A high surf warning is in effect for the central coast through Saturday at noon. They’re expecting really large waves with breakers over 30 feet.

Tyler Kramz is a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

He said, in these dangerous surf conditions, people should stay off the beaches. Not only are the high waves a hazard, but rip currents and sneaker waves can knock people over and drag them under water. He says if people want to watch the waves, to stay well away.

“Now, if they really want to, they could go on top of a cliff or an overlook and be way high up in elevation and look down from above,” Kramz said. “That would be a safer bet than being on the beach.”

The coast will continue to be stormy through the weekend with wind gusts up to 45-50 mph and more high surf conditions overnight Saturday.

“We’re looking at breakers probably up to 30-35 feet once again over the weekend,” Kramz said. “So, those coastal hazards are going to remain a threat this weekend, long story short.”

Kramz said the Willamette Valley will also experience rain and windy conditions this weekend but it’s not expected to have a huge impact in terms of downed trees or flooding.
Tags
Environment Oregon CoastWeatherOregonNational Weather Service
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
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