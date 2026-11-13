Beach hazards include high surf, sneaker waves and wind this weekend

The Oregon coast is experiencing big waves and wind, which is expected to last through the weekend.

A high surf warning is in effect for the central coast through Saturday at noon. They’re expecting really large waves with breakers over 30 feet.

Tyler Kramz is a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.

He said, in these dangerous surf conditions, people should stay off the beaches. Not only are the high waves a hazard, but rip currents and sneaker waves can knock people over and drag them under water. He says if people want to watch the waves, to stay well away.

“Now, if they really want to, they could go on top of a cliff or an overlook and be way high up in elevation and look down from above,” Kramz said. “That would be a safer bet than being on the beach.”

The coast will continue to be stormy through the weekend with wind gusts up to 45-50 mph and more high surf conditions overnight Saturday.

“We’re looking at breakers probably up to 30-35 feet once again over the weekend,” Kramz said. “So, those coastal hazards are going to remain a threat this weekend, long story short.”

Kramz said the Willamette Valley will also experience rain and windy conditions this weekend but it’s not expected to have a huge impact in terms of downed trees or flooding.