Fans attending OSU football games in Corvallis this fall will need to wear face coverings, even when they’re sitting outdoors. That’s because of a new public health order approved this week by Benton County commissioners.

Oregon’s reinstated mask mandate only applies to indoor public settings. Public health officials in Benton County think that doesn’t go far enough, especially as the number of COVID-19 patients in the local hospital is now at its highest point during the pandemic.

“It has become apparent to our public health experts, as they have run modeling, that we needed to find further interventions to curb the surge of the delta variant," said county spokesperson Alyssa Rash.

The outdoor mask mandate applies to settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained. That could potentially include farmers markets, fairs, music concerts, sporting events and more.

It will definitely include home games for the Oregon State University football team, which draw thousands of students and non-students to Reser Stadium each fall.

"We intend to comply with this ordinance as part of the university’s ongoing efforts to help reduce the risk and transmission of COVID-19," said OSU spokesperson Steve Clark in an email to KLCC.

The Beavers have six home football games scheduled this year, with the first coming on Sept. 11. The team will also hold a scrimmage this Saturday that will be open to the public.



Fans were not permitted in the stands at all during the 2020 season, though spectators were allowed to attend an intrasquad game in May of this year.





