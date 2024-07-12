Death toll from Oregon heat wave continues to climb

What’s happening: Reports of Oregon deaths that officials suspect were caused by exposure to high heat continue to roll in after last week’s record-breaking heat wave. Two additional deaths were reported Friday morning by the Oregon State Medical Examiner, bringing the suspected death toll of the July 2024 heat wave to 16.

Why it matters: Climate change is making Oregon hotter, and that’s putting lives at risk in a state where many people have historically not had air conditioning.

By the numbers: The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office notes that the suspected heat-related deaths reported so far will be investigated further, and these numbers could change:

Multnomah County: Seven people have died, including a 33-year-old from Clackamas County who died after he was taken to a Portland hospital. The other six were all 62 or older.

Seven people have died, including a 33-year-old from Clackamas County who died after he was taken to a Portland hospital. The other six were all 62 or older. Washington County : Three people have died, all 73 years old or older.

: Three people have died, all 73 years old or older. Linn County : A 56-year-old man died.

: A 56-year-old man died. Jackson County : Two men in their mid-50s died.

: Two men in their mid-50s died. Coos County: A 33-year-old man died.

A 33-year-old man died. Douglas County: One man and one woman have died, both in their mid-70s.

The back story: An extreme heat wave in 2021 left close to 100 Oregonians dead. Since then, state and local governments have launched concerted efforts to increase access to air-conditioned spaces in homes and to open more cooling centers on hot days. But temperatures continue to climb. State climatologist Larry O’Neill says the summer is getting hotter sooner, and Oregon has broken hundreds of records this year.

What’s next: Although Western Oregon has cooled off, a heat advisory is still in place in much of Southern and Southeast Oregon through Saturday evening.

Copyright 2024 OPB