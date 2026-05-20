Eugene Emergency Physicians, PeaceHealth finalize new 3-year contract

Eugene Emergency Physicians and PeaceHealth have finalized an agreement to continue working together on emergency department physician services in Lane County.

Both organizations began working on the new contract right after the court case between EEP and PeaceHealth was settled nearly two weeks ago.

The new, three-year contract applies to EEP emergency medicine services in PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and PeaceHealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center.

Dr. Gianina Best has been with EEP for nine years. She said it’s been a long, hard three months since PeaceHealth announced it was ending its 35-year partnership with EEP. She said now, she and her colleagues are grateful for the reset.

“We went into the negotiation wanting a collaborative attitude because we are partners in this,” Best said. “I think in the end, PeaceHealth and EEP have the same shared goal of providing high quality emergency care in the community. We had many discussions and EEP definitely felt heard throughout the process.”

In a statement, PeaceHealth interim chief executive Heather Wall said the new agreement “reflects a shared commitment” and creates a stronger foundation for how to move forward.”

Wall took over the top executive role for PeaceHealth Oregon after the March 14 removal of Dr. Jim McGovern , who was alleged to have exceeded his administrative authority and sought to influence clinical decision‑making and patient care, though he has no medical license in Oregon.

In the May 20 statement, PeaceHealth indicated its commitment to “ongoing engagement with first responders, community leaders and regional partners to support a more coordinated approach to emergency services across Lane County.”

PeaceHealth leadership said details will be shared as development continues on a “community coalition centered on emergency care partnerships in Lane County.”