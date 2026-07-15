Blood donors offered incentives amid national blood shortage

The American Red Cross declared an emergency blood shortage on July 16.

The Red Cross’s communications director for the Cascades Region, Rebecca Marshall, said shortages are common in the summer because donations tend to go down due to people traveling, being out of their routines and there not being consistent school blood drives.

The inverse is also true. The higher rates of traveling and outdoor activities lead to more accidents so more blood is needed.

“We're sending 3,500 units out nationwide every single week, more than we were expecting.” Marshall said.

Bloodworks Northwest also declared a “code red” on June 17. In a press release, the nonprofit said, “Only about 3% of people donate blood, yet, if just 1% more stepped up, we could ease shortages and stabilize the supply.”

To encourage people to donate blood, the Red Cross is running a campaign where those who donate can get a $15 Fandango gift card for a movie ticket.

Bloodworks Northwest has their own program called “Pint for a Pass,” where people who donate blood at the Eugene donor center or at one of their blood drives in the area can receive a day pass to the Lane County Fair. This promotion lasts through July 25, and the fair runs from July 22-26.

Marshall said many people have misconceptions about blood donation that contribute to such a deficit. She said people often believe they cannot donate when they are eligible or do not think they need to donate because they do not realize that blood can only be kept for up to 42 days and cannot be stockpiled.