Pulse of the community: How and why to donate blood right now

I absolutely hate blood tests. In fact, I need to lie down so that I don't faint - something I've done numerous times while having blood drawn.

However, this summer, when I suffered a traumatic accident, I needed blood during emergency surgery. A lot of blood. People I never knew, nor will ever know, donated blood that literally saved my life.

After that, I put my squeamishness aside to donate blood for the first time since I was a teenager.

Today on the show, you'll hear about both the process and the critical need for everyone, if we can, to donate blood.

Jordan Hardman, the local leader of Bloodworks Northwest, joins me on Oregon On The Record to talk about how to give blood, why you should give blood, and how it’s a lot easier than many people think.

