Pulse of the community: How and why to donate blood right now

By Michael Dunne
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
I absolutely hate blood tests. In fact, I need to lie down so that I don't faint - something I've done numerous times while having blood drawn.

However, this summer, when I suffered a traumatic accident, I needed blood during emergency surgery. A lot of blood. People I never knew, nor will ever know, donated blood that literally saved my life.

After that, I put my squeamishness aside to donate blood for the first time since I was a teenager.

Today on the show, you'll hear about both the process and the critical need for everyone, if we can, to donate blood.

Jordan Hardman, the local leader of Bloodworks Northwest, joins me on Oregon On The Record to talk about how to give blood, why you should give blood, and how it’s a lot easier than many people think.

Bloodworks Northwest

Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
