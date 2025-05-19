Blood banks offer promotions to prompt donations ahead of "100 deadliest days"

As summer draws near, blood banks tend to see a significant drop in donations. It’s a serious problem as we head into the time of year when the demand for medical blood is at its peak.

"We are approaching what’s called the “100 deadliest days,” said Jordan Hardman with the Eugene Center of Bloodworks Northwest. "It runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. That’s when we see an increase in accidents, especially in teens. And so, it’s our responsibility to supply our hospitals with the blood supply that they need in order to save the lives of these people,” she said.

AAA dubbed this period of summer as “100 deadliest days." Hospitals report it is crucial that blood products are on hand for trauma and accident victims who may require transfusions in short order. In the most dire situations, medical teams may need to use hundreds of blood products in order to save a life.

Lane Blood Center is the sole provider in Lane County, providing medical blood for Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center and Peace Harbor Hospital.

Hardman said the number one reason people don’t donate blood "is because they aren’t asked." To make sure crucial medical blood supplies are on hand, Lane Blood Center is offering an incentive. Through May 30, every donor will receive a $30 e-gift card just for giving blood, Hartman said. They are also running a "Pint for a Pass" promotion, offering donors a free day pass to July's Lane County Fair