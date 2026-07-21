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After a rough period for leadership, PeaceHealth names new executive VP

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:46 PM PDT
Matt Swafford
PeaceHealth
PeaceHealth has named Matt Swafford as its next executive vice president and chief financial officer. Swafford will leave his CFO position at St. Charles Health System in Bend and begin his new job with PeaceHealth on Sept. 21, 2026.

PeaceHealth has hired a new executive to join its ranks. Portland native Matt Swafford has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer. He will succeed Ric Magnuson, who has served in an interim role since last year.

PeaceHealth announced Swafford brings over 36 years of experience as a banker and adviser to nonprofit health systems. He is currently CFO at St. Charles Health System in Bend.

Swafford “joins PeaceHealth at an important moment,” said PeaceHealth president and chief executive officer Sarah Ness in the announcement.

“We are creating a stronger PeaceHealth, one that is easier for patients to navigate, better connected for caregivers and positioned to meet the needs of our communities well into the future,” Ness said.

PeaceHealth Oregon has experienced a series of high-profile leadership changes this year, including the termination of top hospital executive Dr. Jim McGovern, the exit of chief medical officer Dr. Kim Ruscher, and the retirement of chief operating officer Richard DeCarlo.

The changes followed a period of intense conflict over emergency care staffing, governance disputes and allegations of scope-of- license violations.

Swafford will join PeaceHealth on Sept. 21.
Tags
Health & Medicine PeaceHealthMatt SwaffordSarah NessDr. Jim McGovernDr. Kim RuscherSt. Charles Health System
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
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