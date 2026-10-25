Explore Health, Oregon’s new health insurance marketplace, is ready for business

This fall, any Oregonian who buys health insurance directly will need to use a new website: ExploreHealthOR.gov.

In 2023, the Oregon legislature passed a law requiring the Oregon Health Authority to establish a state-based marketplace by Nov. 1 of this year. Amy Coven, the communications analyst for Oregon’s Explore Health program, explained why.

“We’re moving the functionality back into Oregon so that we can have a little bit more control over the system,” Coven told KLCC. That includes “the experience, both for the technology and the customer assistance center, and to be a little bit more nimble to the needs of of Oregon.”

Coven said more than 118,000 Oregonians used the federal site, healthcare.gov, last year, and that the new site will feel very similar.

But more than 21,000 Oregonians left the marketplace in 2025 because of the expiration of federal tax credits and skyrocketing health insurance costs. More are likely to drop their insurance this year, as premiums are rising another 22%.

Asked if the state will be able to provide relief, Coven said the law provides for the possibility. However, she said, “that will all be at the direction of the legislature. At this time, we don't have any state-based savings programs.”

This isn’t the first time Oregon is offering its own health insurance portal. In 2014, the state was one of the pioneers in creating its own exchange, Cover Oregon was built from the ground up, but the website failed, and the state reverted to using the federal site.

Coven said for this platform, the Oregon Health Authority adapted an established system that’s been used by other states for years. With the implementation, Oregon becomes the 22nd state to run its own health insurance marketplace.

Choices will be limited next year, however, as both Providence and PacificSource are leaving Oregon’s Affordable Care Act marketplace. Coven said anyone who enrolled through the federal program last year will be rerouted to a similar plan for 2027.

The site is now live for browsing 2027 insurance options. Enrollment opens Nov. 1 and people need to choose a plan by Dec. 31 to have coverage on the first of the year.

Coven said free expert help is available, as well as a dedicated customer service center.

