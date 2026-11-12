Oregon’s two Planned Parenthood affiliates announce plan to consolidate

Oregon’s two Planned Parenthood affiliates will consolidate into a statewide operation.

In a press release, the groups said the decision followed years of discussion and votes by their respective boards.

The smaller of the two affiliates, Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, will dissolve as part of the change. The organization has provided reproductive healthcare in Eugene and the Rogue Valley for 60 years. Under financial pressure, it’s scaled back in recent years, closing clinics in Grants Pass and Ashland.

Its board of directors unanimously approved a plan to end operations and lay off its entire 75 person staff, effective Feb. 12.

The affiliate will transfer its three remaining clinics in Eugene, Springfield and Medford to Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette.

That organization operates nine clinics in the Portland metro area, Salem, Bend and Ontario, with a roughly $40 million annual budget.

On Feb. 14, it will relaunch under the name Planned Parenthood of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Courtesy of PPOSW A map of Planned Parenthood of Oregon and Southwest Washington Health Center Locations.

Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon President and CEO Amy Handler said community members have supported the group through many challenging years.

“We’re doing everything in our power to keep our doors open, and this is definitely the best move to keep patient care constant in southwestern Oregon,” she said.

A single statewide organization will have the capital and technology to be able to operate more efficiently, according to Dr. Sara Kennedy, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette.

“The North star is really maintaining and expanding reproductive healthcare access for all of Oregon and especially for Southern Oregon,” Kennedy said.

Both affiliates provide STI diagnosis and treatment, contraception, well-person care, and gender-affirming care, among other services. Abortion services, Kennedy said, make up about 10% of their overall visits. They primarily serve patients covered by Medicaid or who pay out of pocket for their care.

Kennedy said the clinics in Eugene, Springfield and Medford will remain open and will continue to provide a full range of services during and after the ownership transition, and that patients shouldn’t experience any interruption in care. Medical records, appointments, insurance coverage, and billing relationships will not change.

She hopes to expand the hours at those locations from four days a week to six days a week, consistent with what they offer in other parts of the state.

Handler said that her organization has faced the same challenges as any small rural health nonprofit, in addition to the political pressure that comes with the name “Planned Parenthood.”

Existing law bars any federal tax dollars from being used to pay for abortions

Last year, Republicans targeted Planned Parenthood in HR 1, President Trump’s signature tax and spending bill. The group was barred for one year from billing Medicaid for health services, including birth control, STI testing and pregnancy testing. Oregon stepped in with state funding to fill the gap.

But the economic challenges of providing primary care to a largely low-income population have only grown, Handler said.

The greatest challenge is Medicaid reimbursement rates for primary care that have failed to keep up with costs, she said. About 70% of their patients are on Medicaid.

“Our projections are really stark. The costs of providing care are continuing to rise,” Handler said.

The organization has also struggled to recruit healthcare providers to staff its locations, like the clinic in Grants Pass.

Handler said the organization had been relying on large one-time gifts and its reserves to stay afloat. But she was concerned that the organization wouldn’t be able to survive the changes to Medicaid rolling out next year due to HR 1, which is projected to significantly add to the number of Oregonians without insurance.

Handler said her priority was a transition that didn’t interrupt patient care. The cost of remaining open while winding down will use up most of PPSO’s remaining assets, and the balance will be transferred to Planned Parenthood of Oregon and Southwest Washington in February.

About 60% of the staff losing their jobs are unionized, and Handler said she’s notified SEIU and will be working with the union on the terms of the layoff.

“We are eager to partner and collaborate together to make sure that all of our employees land on their feet,” she said.

Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, meanwhile, is posting jobs to staff the three clinics it will take over and is strongly encouraging PPSO employees to apply for them.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.