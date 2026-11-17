Lane County Commissioners approved a plan during their Tuesday meeting that would allow McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center’s parent company to be sold to a nonprofit.

If the deal receives all necessary approvals, Healthside Partners will issue up to $1.1 billion in tax-free bonds to purchase Quorum Health, which owns the Springfield hospital and several other hospitals and medical facilities.

Quorum Health completed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, and was acquired in 2023 by private equity firm GoldenTree Asset Management.

"If these bonds are not repaid, then there’s no cost to the taxpayers of Lane County, and there’s nothing that they’re having to pay to issue these bonds," Quorum CEO Chris Harrison told commissioners at the Tuesday meeting.

If completed, Healthside Partners’ nonprofit status means it would not be responsible for property taxes.

As part of the deal, it agreed to make payments in lieu of taxes over seven years to several local governments, which stand to lose money in the deal.

That includes $1.7 million to Lane County, $4.9 million to the City of Springfield, and $4.9 million to Springfield Public Schools.

While the vote was unanimous, two commissioners expressed concern about the deal.

Commissioner Laurie Trieger expressed skepticism about who is on the nonprofit’s board and concern about a lack of information on a $20 million planned emergency room in west Eugene .

“I’m essentially holding my nose and voting for this. I’m really wishing that we didn’t have to get to this point this way,” Trieger said. “I’m really supporting this because of the bedside care that is delivered, because of the people who receive care, the janitorial staff, food service workers in the hospital, and my hopes are that the next five years buy the time to yield real solutions to stabilize this hospital.”

Commissioner Heather Buch also took umbrage about conflicting statements McKenzie-Willamette CEO Mark Robinson made during the meeting.

Early on, Robinson praised the staff of the hospital, making a point of referring to them as colleagues, not employees.

“Every single day, we have 1,000 colleagues of mine stepping up to take care of people that are in their absolute most vulnerable state of life,” Robinson told commissioners. “They are in a need for healthcare. We want a lot, but we need two hospitals.”

However, when responding to public comment from a McKenzie-Willamette employee, Robinson referred to “ridiculous nurse staffing ratios” as one of the issues that is financially degrading hospitals.

“I think for your nurses and your staff, that’s a very offensive remark,” said Buch. “When they come up here and tell you what they need as your colleagues, I would caution you to listen to them.”

The deal received approval from the Oregon Health Authority in October. Oregon is one of three states in which Quorum operates that requires government approval to sell a hospital. The others are California and New Mexico.

The federal Tax, Equity, Fiscal and Responsibility Act of 1982 also requires local sign-off for the issuance of tax-exempt bonds.