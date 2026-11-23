After the announcement last week that the United States has lost its status as a country where measles is eliminated, local health officials are advising people to check their vaccination status.

There have been 60 measles cases in the state this year, according to the Oregon Health Authority .

Lane County Senior Public Health Officer Dr. Patrick Luedtke says there aren’t any known measles cases currently in Lane County. But he’s worried about the county’s vaccine rates, which have dropped from 94% to 89% over the last 10 years.

“As it continues to fall, we really are increasing our risk and it’s just a matter of time before we get a case or two or 10 here,” Luedtke said. “In addition to that, we have little pockets of areas where the vaccine rates are markedly lower. So, we are increasingly a community at risk.”

Two doses of the MMR vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles infection. Luedtke describes measles as a nasty virus that is highly contagious.

“As a physician, I haven’t seen much measles in the United States. But I’ve done a lot of international work. And I’ve seen a fair amount of measles, including outbreaks in sub-Saharan Africa, southeast Asia,” Luedtke said.

He said almost everyone who gets measles is really sick.

“And by really sick, I mean, 20-30% of them are hospitalized. You get a high fever. Not 100 degrees, 103, 104,” he said. “People are really sick with measles, especially adults.”

He said the measles virus attacks white blood cells. That can make people more vulnerable to diseases that they previously had immunity to.

“We have really good data that for up to two years after a measles case, you are at increased risk of those diseases you had immunity for,” Leutke said.

Luedtke encouraged people to check their vaccination status. He said if there’s any question of whether they’ve had both doses of the MMR vaccine, it’s not a bad idea to go ahead and get the vaccine.