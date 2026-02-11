The measles virus is here in Oregon

The following transcript was generated using automated transcription software for the accessibility and convenience of our audience. While we strive for accuracy, the automated process may introduce errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. This transcript is intended as a helpful companion to the original audio and should not be considered a verbatim record. For the most accurate representation, please refer to the audio recording.

Michael Dunne: I’m Michael Dunne. I’m pretty certain most of us did not have measles on our bingo card of things to worry about last year. But as we’ve seen, this virus is roaring back across the nation, and cases are now popping up here in Oregon.

Today on the show, we talk with Lane County Medical Director Dr. Patrick Luedtke to get the 411 on measles — its causes, prevention and its impact on health. Then, in the second part of the show, we talk with a local journalism expert from the University of Oregon about how the media covers President Trump, especially in light of a recent social media post that has been described by a member of his own party as the most racist thing he has ever seen the president do.

Dr. Patrick Luedtke, senior medical director for Lane County — always great to see you. How are you, sir?

Dr. Patrick Luedtke: I am just fine. I hope you are as well.

Dunne: Why don’t you remind our audience — what is measles?

Luedtke: First of all, it’s a virus — not a fungus, bacteria or parasite. It’s predominantly a respiratory condition, although measles is unique in that it can infect many types of cells. You get it from breathing in the virus. Early on, it looks like many other respiratory illnesses, but then the virus spreads and you get the classic measles rash and other complications.

Dunne: Why is it so serious?

Luedtke: That’s a good question. In public health, we’re sometimes accused of fear-mongering, and we don’t want to scare people. But in 2024 in the United States, about 40% of measles cases required hospitalization. That tells you something. Imagine if 40% of people with a common cold were hospitalized. In 2025, we don’t yet have complete data, but hospitalization rates appear somewhat lower — still potentially 10 to 20%. That’s historically high and indicates measles can cause severe disease.

Dunne: Certain populations are more at risk — the very young, the elderly?

Luedtke: And the immunocompromised. It’s hard to know exactly how many people fall into that category, but with new medications for conditions like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, more people have suppressed immune systems. We estimate between 3% and 6% of the U.S. population is immunocompromised, and measles can overwhelm them.

Dunne: Measles isn’t something most people think about, but it’s been in the news due to outbreaks — first Texas, now Oregon. How concerned are you about spread here in Lane County?

Luedtke: I have a continuum of concern. I’m always worried about high-risk individuals. If you look internationally, when vaccination rates drop, measles returns. Canada had more than 5,000 measles cases last year; the U.S. had about 1,500, despite having nearly 10 times the population. Canada’s vaccination rate is lower. If our rates continue to fall, we could see thousands — even tens of thousands — of cases in the future.

Dunne: How effective is the measles vaccine?

Luedtke: It’s one of our best routine vaccines. Two doses provide immunity in about 97% of people, and we believe that immunity is lifelong. We began recommending two doses in 1989, so we have more than three decades of data. It’s a remarkably effective vaccine.

Dunne: If you’re in your 50s or 60s and had the vaccine as a child, should you check with your doctor?

Luedtke: Healthcare workers should definitely have two doses. People born before 1989 should check with their provider to see if they need a second dose. If you don’t have a provider, clinics that serve uninsured or underinsured patients can help.

Dunne: Is there a seasonality to measles?

Luedtke: Measles is endemic worldwide and spreads through shared air. Outbreaks often happen when people are indoors — winter and early spring. Texas saw outbreaks in January. South Carolina is currently approaching 1,000 cases. It’s about proximity and shared air.

Dunne: Since COVID, there’s been more vaccine skepticism. Is the measles resurgence directly tied to lower vaccination rates?

Luedtke: Absolutely. The U.S. achieved measles elimination status in 2000, meaning we no longer had sustained local transmission. Cases were imported. Now, most cases are locally transmitted, primarily among unvaccinated individuals. This will continue until vaccination rates rise.

Dunne: Does masking help prevent measles?

Luedtke: It can help, but it’s not sufficient. Measles is airborne and can remain suspended in the air for up to two hours. That’s why health departments issue exposure alerts tied to specific locations and time frames.

Dunne: If someone thinks they’ve been exposed, what should they expect?

Luedtke: People without immunity get very sick — high fevers, severe symptoms, rash within about a week. Hospitalization rates can be significant. Fortunately, vaccination rates in Lane County are relatively high, so we’re unlikely to see massive outbreaks, though smaller ones could still be disruptive.

Dunne: Are there particular groups at higher risk of exposure?

Luedtke: Congregate settings — jails, prisons, long-term care facilities and health care environments — where people share air for extended periods.

Dunne: Briefly, how is flu season looking?

Luedtke: We’re nearing peak flu season, likely in February. Hospitals aren’t overwhelmed, but they are seeing many inpatients.

Dunne: The CDC recently pulled back some vaccine guidance. What concerns does that raise for you?

Luedtke: Vaccine recommendations should be science-based. Science evolves, but politicizing guidance is concerning. Public input matters, but decisions should ultimately be driven by evidence.

Dunne: Dr. Patrick Luedtke, senior medical officer for Lane County. Always great talking with you.

Luedtke: Never easy, Michael, but always a pleasure.

Dunne: Tim Gleason is a journalism professor emeritus at the University of Oregon and joins me now to talk about how reporters cover a president who seeks to shock and provoke the press.

Tim Gleason: Thanks for having me, Michael.

Dunne: Recently, the president shared a meme that many described as racist. When a president posts something like that, how do journalists handle labeling it?

Gleason: It’s complicated. Traditionally, journalism emphasized showing rather than telling — presenting facts and letting audiences decide. That standard is shifting due to unprecedented presidential behavior. Some outlets now contextualize patterns of conduct rather than isolated incidents.

Dunne: Is there a point where media consensus allows stronger language?

Gleason: We’re seeing more outlets document a long history of behavior many consider racist. The term itself is difficult to define, and journalists should avoid terms they can’t clearly define.

Dunne: What about lying — particularly claims about the 2020 election?

Gleason: Calling something a lie requires evidence of intent and knowledge. In this case, courts, advisors and documented facts show the president knew the claims were false, which has made news organizations more willing to use that term.

Dunne: Finally, can a publication like The Washington Post fail?

Gleason: Unfortunately, yes. The Post has faced serious challenges recently. It became a great newspaper after Watergate, but its future is uncertain, and that’s troubling for democracy.

Dunne: Tim Gleason, professor emeritus at the University of Oregon. Always appreciate your insights.

Gleason: Thank you. I enjoyed it.

Dunne: That’s the show for today. All episodes of Oregon On The Record are available as a podcast at KLCC.org. Tomorrow, we’ll talk about efforts at the state Legislature to shield Oregon from massive federal cuts.