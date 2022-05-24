© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

Eugene City Council approves middle housing ordinance

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 24, 2022 at 7:28 PM PDT
052422_EugeneCityCouncilScreenshot.jpg
City of Eugene webcast
Eugene City Councilors met in a special work session Tuesday 5/24 to vote on the middle housing code amendments.

The Eugene City Council has unanimously approved a Middle Housing ordinance that’s been in the works for about two years.

Before Tuesday’s vote, councilors amended the maximum lot coverage for duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and cottage clusters to 60%– down from 75%.

After the vote Mayor Lucy Vinis thanked councilors and city staff.

“This has been hard work,” she said. “These have been hard conversations. We have a lot of work to do with the community to bring everyone on board with the work that you’ve done. And I have hope that this ordinance will, in fact, enable us to build much more of the housing that we need in this community and that we will see progress.”

The council plans to have work sessions this fall on tree canopy and solar access– issues that came up during public hearings.

The ordinance takes effect June 30th, – the deadline imposed by the state’s new law, HB 2001, which requires cities to have more variety for housing size and affordability.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Tags

Housing & Homelessness Eugene City CouncilMiddle Housing
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content