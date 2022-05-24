Eugene City Council approves middle housing ordinance

The Eugene City Council has unanimously approved a Middle Housing ordinance that’s been in the works for about two years.

Before Tuesday’s vote, councilors amended the maximum lot coverage for duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and cottage clusters to 60%– down from 75%.

After the vote Mayor Lucy Vinis thanked councilors and city staff.

“This has been hard work,” she said. “These have been hard conversations. We have a lot of work to do with the community to bring everyone on board with the work that you’ve done. And I have hope that this ordinance will, in fact, enable us to build much more of the housing that we need in this community and that we will see progress.”

The council plans to have work sessions this fall on tree canopy and solar access– issues that came up during public hearings.

The ordinance takes effect June 30th, – the deadline imposed by the state’s new law, HB 2001, which requires cities to have more variety for housing size and affordability.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.