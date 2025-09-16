© 2025 KLCC

Eugene's Everyone Village opens innovative on-site clinic

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 16, 2025 at 3:27 PM PDT
A man stands in front of a table and chairs, with a new, trailer-based structure in the background.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Jim McGovern said the wraparound care offered at Everyone Village is expected to improve health outcomes for homeless patients.

Everyone Village, Eugene’s largest transitional housing community, opened an on-site medical clinic Tuesday.

More than 100 people gathered in West Eugene to see the new, two-room primary care clinic and tour the 10 recuperation cottages which opened in June. It’s an innovative model, meant to serve unhoused people recovering from hospital procedures, and residents of the 70 Everyone Village units.

Jim McGovern is Chief Hospital Executive at PeaceHealth, which covered the clinic’s costs of daily operations. He said Volunteers in Medicine will provide the clinicians.

“To have somebody who can deliver healthcare, can see people right here is just, I think, a phenomenal step in the right direction for health care," McGovern told KLCC. "Go to where people are, especially if they're challenged to get to you.”

Students from Eugene 4J’s Future Build program constructed the clinic, and University of Oregon students are building a nearby kitchen. The community is a collaboration between dozens of partner organizations, and also includes a thriving garden, beehives, and chickens.

McGovern said Everyone Village could be a template for transitional housing campuses in other locations.

Several small homes are angled along a walkway.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Everyone Village has about 70 small housing units, and there's plenty of open land at the location to add more buildings.

Housing & Homelessness Everyone VillagePeaceHealth OregonDr. Jim McGovernWest EugeneVolunteers in Medicine
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
