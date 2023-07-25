Everyone Village to add more cottages, solar array

Eugene’s largest transitional housing site is still growing, nearly two years after it opened.

A number of new shelters and RVs have been delivered or parked at Everyone Village in West Eugene since the fall of 2021.

Village site leader Gabe Piechowicz told KLCC that there’s more to come in the next 3-4 months.

“We're going to add a new mini village here at Everyone Village in the middle of a parking lot,” he said, standing on a sectioned area of asphalt. “And we're going to do it in an eco-village style where we're going to have ten cottages, large planter beds, and trees and pots to green up the middle. And then we're going to experiment with solar power as a way to electrify the cottages.”

Piechowicz said Everyone Village is partially supported by state funding meant to address Oregon’s homelessness crisis. He expected the number of residents to go from 52 to 70 before winter.