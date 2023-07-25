© 2023 KLCC

Housing & Homelessness

Everyone Village to add more cottages, solar array

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 25, 2023 at 3:37 PM PDT
Man standing in transitional housing site next to forklift.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Gabriel (Gabe) Piechowicz, site lead for Everyone Village, near an area he says will be developed into a "micro-village" in the next few months.

Eugene’s largest transitional housing site is still growing, nearly two years after it opened.

A number of new shelters and RVs have been delivered or parked at Everyone Village in West Eugene since the fall of 2021.

Village site leader Gabe Piechowicz told KLCC that there’s more to come in the next 3-4 months.

“We're going to add a new mini village here at Everyone Village in the middle of a parking lot,” he said, standing on a sectioned area of asphalt. “And we're going to do it in an eco-village style where we're going to have ten cottages, large planter beds, and trees and pots to green up the middle. And then we're going to experiment with solar power as a way to electrify the cottages.”

Piechowicz said Everyone Village is partially supported by state funding meant to address Oregon’s homelessness crisis. He expected the number of residents to go from 52 to 70 before winter.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
