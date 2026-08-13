State funds help pay for affordable homes for purchase and rent in Douglas County, Bend and Lincoln City

Funding from Oregon Housing and Community Services will bring 124 affordable housing units to central and western Oregon in the coming years, with homes that will be rentals or available for purchase.

The largest project in the area is a 53-unit affordable housing complex in the unincorporated community of Green, two miles south of Roseburg.

Green Family Housing received $3.3 million from OHCS. That amount is on top of another $13.2 million in grants and tax credits it received in 2025 towards its estimated $30.9 million cost.

The project will serve as low income housing or housing for people who continue to struggle to find housing after the 2020 Labor Day fires. The project’s sponsor, Adapt Integrated Health Care, will have space on site to provide services to residents that could help them return to non-subsidized housing.

"Green Family and many others are a stepping stone for them to find something different,” said OHCS Deputy Director of Development for Rental Housing Roberto Franco. “But that initial affordability gives them a chance to find and build on those opportunities."

Franco said the project is likely 12-13 months away from completion.

Other projects in the area to receive OHCS funding this summer involve building homes that will be available for purchase at affordable prices.

They include $7 million towards a fourth phase of Woodhaven Community Housing that will build 38 townhome-style units to the development.

$6.8 million in OHCS funding will also help develop a second phase of Makara Landing in Lincoln City, adding 33 duplex-style units.

OHCS Acting Director of Homeownership Talia Kahn-Kravis said she is excited because this represents growth in already-existing communities. "In the Woodhaven Community Housing, there’s already over 60 households living there and making it their home. They’re building a whole community where people can live and work in a place that they love."

Both developments are focusing on energy efficient homes and are being built in locations with amenities like schools and grocery stores nearby.

Woodhaven will also include some ADA-accessible units, which Kahn-Kravis said will allow owners to age in place more easily.

Funding stipulations require the units be completed within three years.

OHCS funding allocated this summer will assist in the construction of a total of 293 affordable homes, with projects also planned in Portland and Phoenix.