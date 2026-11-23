This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

Jamelle Villareal’s office is bustling.

In less than an hour, her door opened and shut a dozen times as staff shuffled mail along the wall of cubbies in the small room. Her desk is a place for meetings with donors writing checks and for visitors to sign up for identification cards.

At any moment, someone could have come in to use the washing machines stacked along the wall and her staff joked that her interview with a journalist was the longest they had seen Villareal seated.

Shayla Escudero / Lincoln Chronicle Jamelle Villareal began the nonprofit Agape Respite Center three years ago and expanded it to become the only day resource center for the unhoused in Lincoln County.

Next to her office, the shower was in constant rotation, and hot meals were being readied for the lunch crowd.

Last week, the Agape Respite Center set a record serving more people in one day than ever before. Eighty people came to the resource center on a rainy Tuesday to seek shelter, food and other resources.

“It broke my heart into pieces; how did we get to a place where 80 individuals had nowhere to go and were in need of some kind of resource navigation?” Villareal said.

Villareal began what is now Agape Respite Center in 2023 from a space the size of a utility closet. Now, housed in a 900 square-foot single-wide trailer, the nonprofit has expanded to include dozens of services.

Last year, the organization served 1,350 people, provided more than 20,000 meals, 6,000 showers, and 4,000 laundry washes.

“We’re the only full day resource center in all of Lincoln County,” Villareal said. “So that means people from Yachats come here. People from Lincoln City come here … we have individuals from all over.”

And it has outgrown its space.

The trailer two blocks east of U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Newport only allows 18 people inside at a time. The organization is looking to expand to a location three times larger than its current space to better accommodate the needs they are seeing in the community. But it’s a move estimated to cost $120,000.

Shayla Escudero / Lincoln Chronicle Micheal Waterman, from left, Jamelle Villareal, Patti Page, Sean McGrane, and Jose Diaz help unhoused people get connected to resources and providing services ranging from mail boxes to meals to booking doctor’s appointments.

Humble beginnings

The nonprofit started three years ago as an extension of Diamonds in the Rough Ministry.

“I started this all myself by the grace of God and just kept on aligning the right people around me,” Villareal said.

Back then she handed out sack lunches and gave people without housing a place to receive mail. People need a fixed address to receive identification cards and state benefits.

A year later, the Housing Authority of Lincoln County bought the trailer that it Agape now leases. They started with two days a week, then moved to offering services from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. six days a week. Now they operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. five days a week.

Shayla Escudero / Lincoln Chronicle Agape Respite Center provides daily meals in the small kitchen of its 900-square-foot trailer. In the second week of November, the organization served a record 80 people in one day seeking various services.

Villareal chose the name Agape because it means unconditional love. The center operates on three basic philosophies – that everyone is treated with dignity, that there are no conditions to receiving basic needs, and the organization operates on neighbors helping neighbors.

The people who work at Agape come with their own experiences, including Villareal who was unhoused from the age of 13 to 21. When she moved to Newport, she was still battling addiction and trying to get clean.

“Every single person here has lived experience, and we understand that sometimes it just takes that one person to believe in us,” she said.

Recently Agape has gotten several grants to expand their services, including one from Samaritan Health that helps pay staff to make doctor and dentist appointments and to apply for Oregon Health Plan coverage. A WorkSource grant helps job seekers by paying for their haircuts or gas to take them to job interviews. Agape can also refer people to the county’s deflection program.

During the winter months when the county’s shelter is operating, the respite center is often the first place people come to in the morning when they must leave the shelter.

A recent weekday there was a fisherman who was out of work due to an injury and an individual fleeing an abusive relationship. Some came for meals while others had made appointments with Agape staff to get identification cards and other services.

In the six months that the county’s winter shelter is not operating, Agape will direct people to the other shelters, but there aren’t many without requirements around being clean and sober. When Helping Hands in Lincoln City is full, Agape staff have to get people bus tickets to Corvallis.

“We became the catch-all for every community partner when there is no place to go,” Villareal said.

Shalya Escudero / Lincoln Chronicle Jose Diaz organizes donated clothes kept in a shed in Agape’s parking lot.

Growing pains

The space is also where staff get people connected to resources and appointments using a computer. But there are constant interruptions and people lose their train of thought and patience, said resource navigator Patti Page.

“We make it work because we have to, but it’s very difficult,” Page said. “The office is the office, but we got laundry and showers and mail going on back there.”

It would also be nice to have a private space to talk to people, Page said, because sometimes a client has something troubling them but don’t want to share it with everyone in the building. The current building often doesn’t have a bathroom available because the shower is always in use, she added, so that places a reliance on the bathroom across the street by the city-owned parking lot.

Villareal has her eye on a building that could better fit their needs – a two story on 547 S.W. Seventh St. The space currently houses Reconnections Counseling, another organization Villareal works for.

But beginning Jan.1 that main office will be relocating to 924 S.W. Eighth St., said Reconnections owner Lalori Lager. So Agape is hoping to move into the 3,000 square foot lower building, which has two bathrooms, a shower and a kitchen.

The space is ideal because it already has much of what Agape needs and wouldn’t require too many changes, although Villareal is looking to knock down a few walls to create a larger day-use area.

The move would increase Agape’s indoor capacity to 50-75 individuals and allow it to extend their hours to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new building would also mean more space for support services. The upper floor would be a five-bed transitional housing program for women working toward permanent housing.

“I think it’s going to be really good because the building has already been serving the same demographic for 10 plus years – it’s like we couldn’t get a better option,” Villareal said. The only problem is that we have to come up with that $120,000.”

Shayla Escudero / Lincoln Chronicle Inside executive director Jamelle Villarea’s office there are mail and laundry services. People need a fixed address in order to receive identification cards and state benefits.

Villareal estimates the organization will need $66,000 to cover the first year’s lease and $54,000 for the renovations, which include commercial flooring, expanded community space, and preparing the upstairs for transitional housing.

Mostly, they are hoping to use community fundraising. So far, they have raised a little over $12,000 and plan to ask for help from the city of Newport and Lincoln City.

Villareal believes more people need to know how her organization has helped get people off the street and back in the community. With the move, she says Agape can have an even greater impact.

“We see this as a way to alleviate the pressure on the recreation center and the library and actually have a place where we can accommodate the number of individuals we are serving and seeing,” she said.