Warm, comfortable feet are something most people take for granted. But for the homeless community, untreated injuries, constant dampness and infections can be a major—sometimes dangerous—problem for feet.

Photo provided by Ellie Park. Some of Ellie Park's favorite socks, including her Shin Ramen ones that are for exams.

One South Eugene High School student is spearheading an effort to help. If you ask Ellie Park about her favorite things, the senior will confess: she really likes socks.

“I play tennis, so sometimes I wear certain socks for really important matches,” Park explained to KLCC. “Special socks for test days. My exam was the linear algebra midterm at the U of O, and I was wearing my Shin Ramen socks. It’s a special Korean noodle brand, it’s red, it’s very noticeable.”

Park first got active in her community during her sophomore year, by starting a club called “Cookies for a Cause.” Its members baked cookies and other treats for nonprofits and first responders as a way to thank them for their work. But during a visit to St. Vincent de Paul’s First Place Family Center, Park said she found a new direction.

“I was talking with one of the employees, and she mentioned that socks were one of the most highly requested yet least donated items,” said Park. “That really had me taken aback because something that I had taken for granted could like, make or break someone's survival.”

Brian Bull / KLCC Caroline Foskett, president of Occupy Medical, at the University of Oregon.

Soon, Park crafted and made her pitch for “Socks for a Cause” to the Eugene Rotary Club. The organization awarded her a $1,200 grant to create footcare kits. Recently in a local real estate office, Rotary Club members gathered to help Park stuff two pairs of clean socks, moleskin bandages, foot powder, and other essential footcare items into individual plastic baggies, organized by sock size.

Kristina Gribskov, a co-chair of the club’s community service committee, said Park’s project scored on two counts.

“One just being she really is hitting on a need that there is in the community. There's a hole there, the community really does need this,” said Gribskov. “The other big factor is that she is a high school student. And I know that Ellie would have made this happen whether Rotary was involved or not because she's passionate about it. And we very much want to support that kind of energy in our community.”

Another partner is Occupy Medical, which provides healthcare services to many homeless and underserved communities. Its president, Caroline Foskett, said “Socks for a Cause” will help the city’s unhoused walk safely to transportation and support services, work and other places.

“Just sleeping outside, weathering the rain and the wind, and being able to receive just these basic needs and supplies is really special for a lot of these people because you know, they're being greeted with empathy,” said Foskett.

Brian Bull / KLCC A local man visiting the Occupy Medical pop-up site prepares to take a foot soak, while a volunteer holds up a bag of Epsom salts that'll be used for the bath. The service is to help people sooth their aching feet, while also cleansing and healing them.

On a recent Saturday morning, Park was at an Occupy Medical clinic under the Washington-Jefferson Bridge in Eugene. Dozens of people lined up for medical check-ups after having a warm breakfast. Besides putting out the footcare kits, Park also surveyed visitors on their footcare needs while they waited for food or enjoyed a foot soak.

William Foster, a Florence doctor who’s volunteered with Occupy Medical for 15 years, said it's been a couple years since his organization last offered foot soaks. He added that he’s delighted to see Park handing out the kits and gauging clients’ needs ahead of the incoming winter weather, which typically brings frequent rain, clamminess and stinging cold.

“There are people every year that are unhoused that ultimately end up getting amputations from bad infections that could have been prevented,” said Foster. “You know, diabetes, they get a cut, it gets infected. In some cases, it's been frostbite, gangrene.”

Park said her project will continue for a few more weeks. She added that much of her focus will be on alleviating foot problems for the unhoused because so much rides on it, as her survey work with local homeless people indicates.

“I asked them, ‘Do you think your foot health relates to your overall health?’ and around 90% of them said ‘Yes, absolutely,’ it does,” she said. “Because they're on their feet all day, if a certain foot issue arises, they really don't have a way of solving that issue.”

With continued effort and research, Park hopes to provide solutions, a step at a time.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

