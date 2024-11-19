Local organizations launch cold weather gear drive for those experiencing homelessness

Lane County is stockpiling cold weather gear to help people experiencing homelessness get through winter.

Lane County Human Services Program Coordinator Maria Cortez said two-person tents, tarps and wool blankets are in high demand, but smaller items, like wool socks, also make a big difference.

"That's something that helps individuals care for their feet, keep their feet dry,” Cortez said. “When somebody has wet socks, or wet shoes, it greatly impacts their ability to stay warm. So that's critical."

She said any supplies that help keep a person living outdoors warm and dry are welcome.

“Sometimes folks don’t know how to help and this is a very direct way they can,” Cortez said.

Items donated will be distributed by homeless service providers like CAHOOTS.

The public can drop off winter gear during a kickoff event Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, located at 1166 Oak St. in Eugene.

For the rest of the season, the drop off location will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.