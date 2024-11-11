Despite initiatives and boots on the ground efforts, veteran homelessness persists in Oregon

According to data from point-in-time counts and the Department of Veterans Affairs, 1,400 Oregon vets experience homelessness on any given night. And over half of them are unsheltered.

Gov. Tina Kotek, like her predecessor, put forth an initiative to end veteran homelessness. The VA and Oregon Housing and Community Services marshal federal and state resources with non-profits and faith-based organizations to provide homeless services. Dedicated veteran housing has been built, including a 34-unit apartment complex called Courtney Place completed last year in Salem.

Still the problem persists. A 2022 report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development found over the last 15 years, the number of homeless vets has increased in only three states: Maine, Vermont and Oregon.

Tyler Francke, Community Coordinator for the Oregon VA, said veterans who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness are sometimes reticent to seek help but need to know that assistance is due. “The US Department of Veteran’s Affairs estimates their budget based on every veteran that they know exists. There are resources that are allocated to you,” Francke said. “So, you’re not taking dollars from someone else, you’re just taking advantage of the resources that you earned through your service.”

There are Veteran’s Service Offices in every Oregon county and on four tribal lands.

Francke said it’s difficult to put an exact number on how many vets are unhoused each year because veterans are often included with civilians in the overall counts of homeless people served statewide. He added homeless vet cases tend to require additional wrap-around services in order to keep them housed.

Getting vets off the streets is a top priority, said Francke, because a majority of them are highly vulnerable.

“Women veterans we know experience homelessness or housing insecurity at a higher percentage than the general population of veterans,” Francke said. “LGBTQ veterans are more at risk for homelessness. Older veterans too.”

Within ODVA is a Homeless Veterans Coordinator who works directly with former armed service members who are in a housing crisis. Francke said there have been many positive stories of how veterans have been housed or stayed housed with direct support from the office.

Over the last several years, the City of Eugene and Lane County have been recognized for innovative work done to ensure “a home for every veteran.” Advocates insist that work continues.