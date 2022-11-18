1-day donation drive for Operation Winter Survival Stockpile happening in Eugene

A one-day winter survival donation drive is underway today at First Christian Church in Eugene. KLCC checked in on Operation Winter Survival Stockpile this morning.

Into its first hour, the drive was off to a modest start. Tables with labeled totes and bins were spread out across a large intake area, with a few items. But people kept coming in, with donated goods for the homeless community.

Brian Bull / KLCC A couple people with goods to donate enter the First Christian Church in downtown Eugene.

“One of these is a little bit bigger than the other, but they both fit guys my size,” said a local man, dropping off two large garbage bags filled with sleeping bags.

“They look like good sleeping bags, so that’s awesome,” replied Maria Cortez, program coordinator of Lane County Health and Human Services.

Cortez was hopeful that more donations would arrive throughout the day. The winter forecast shows a bitterly cold and damp El Nina weather pattern through February. The past week already has seen lots of below freezing temperatures, which can be life-threatening for those without shelter.

“Sleeping bags are a huge need for being able to sleep and just warm stay out in the elements,” said Cortez, arranging the sleeping bags into a organized pile. “Also things like tarps, things that help people to stay dry are essential because once you’re wet, it’s very hard to warm up.”

After today, people wanting to donate to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile can come by the First Christian Church on weekdays. There’s also an Amazon wish list for goods that people can use to purchase directly for the drive.

Besides Lane County and the church, CAHOOTS is also a partner in the effort.

©2022, KLCC.